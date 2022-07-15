How to top up cheap Free Fire diamonds for MAX version: Official method and benefits explained

In-game currencies enable users to perform a variety of transactions, making them an essential component of Free Fire MAX. Diamonds are the game's premium currency, allowing individuals to obtain unique and exclusive content.

Nevertheless, diamonds are not offered to players for free and interested gamers must spend real money if they wish to acquire them. Before purchasing the currency, players often look around for the best deals. One great option is to use the membership system, which rewards diamonds and numerous additional benefits. The following are specifics about the same.

How to get cheap Free Fire diamonds using a membership (MAX version)

The most practical and cost-effective way to acquire diamonds in Free Fire MAX is through a membership. Players can choose between a weekly membership and a monthly membership, and both options come with their unique assortment of benefits.

Gamers must spend ₹159 to acquire the weekly membership, and the monthly membership costs ₹799. The benefits offered by both are listed below:

Weekly membership

Upon acquiring the weekly membership, the following perks will be rewarded to players:

Number of diamonds: 450 diamonds (100 are provided instantly and 350 must be collected, i.e., 50 diamonds per day)

Special Weekly Member Icon

Discount store privilege

8x Universal EP Badge

Second Chance (used to make up for missed check-in days)

Monthly membership

Listed below are the perks offered with the monthly memberships in Free Fire MAX:

Number of diamonds: 2600 diamonds (500 are provided instantly and 2100 must be collected, i.e., 70 diamonds per day)

Special Monthly Member Icon

Discount store privilege

5x Second Chance (used to make up for missed check-in days)

60x Universal EP Badge

Weapon Skin Gift Box (30-day trial gun skin)

Additionally, individuals who purchase both weekly and monthly memberships at the same time will be eligible for the perks of a Super VIP membership, which includes a bonus of 15 diamonds per day, an evo gun token box, and more.

How to purchase memberships in Free Fire MAX

The steps to buy memberships in the game are as follows:

Step 1: Gamers should first open the battle royale title on their devices and click on the icon shown below:

Step 2: Two distinct membership options to choose from will appear on their screen, and they can select either.

Step 3: Players can finally complete the payment. They can then enjoy the benefits of being a member.

Other methods to get cheap diamonds

Here are two other methods to get cheap diamonds in Free Fire:

Special airdrops: These airdrops are provided randomly after players complete a match in Free Fire MAX. They are only available for a duration of 24 hours and provide numerous items alongside diamonds for cheap.

Level-up pass: The level-up pass rewards gamers with diamonds as they progress through the levels in the game. They can get a total of 800 diamonds, and the pass costs ₹190.

