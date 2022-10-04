Free Fire name generator: How to get stylish names in 2022

Having unique and stylish Free Fire names is a pretty popular trend in the community. Players desire to keep their in-game monikers fancy and well-decorated using various symbols. However, ordinary keyboards on the devices don't have substantial special characters and font options.

This leads players to seek alternative ways to generate distinctive FF names that can help them stand out from the crowd. Thankfully, there are many awesome tools available on the internet that allow users to design their desired name.

Nickfinder and Fancytextguru are a few of the most popular Free Fire name generator tools that serve users with numerous special symbols and fonts to build nickname templates.

Step-by-step guide to generating stylish Free Fire names in 2022

Creating fancy names using the said tools is not a very difficult task. Anyone can change the font of their normal text and add some styling by adhering to the following simple steps:

Step 1: First, decide what you should set as your new alias.

Step 2: Then, go to "fancytextguru.com" and type/paste the decided name in the text box located at the top.

The website has many fonts (Image via Fancytextguru)

Step 3: You will see a list with the same name but with distinct fonts. Tap on the liked one to copy it. If the copied name is fancy enough, then you may jump to the nickname change section below. Otherwise, continue to further design the name.

Step 4: Go to "https://nickfinder.com/freefire", where you will spot numerous readymade popular nicknames. If you like one, copy it and skip to the name change section below. Otherwise, head to the "Fancy text symbols" section from the menu as shown in the image below.

There are plenty of symbols on the page (Image via Nickfinder)

Step 5: In this section, you will spot thousands of fancy symbols. To use them, paste your name in the given text box and then tap on specific symbols to include them in the name. This way, you can customize the name.

Step 6: After the desired customization, click on the "Copy" button given alongside the name.

Note: When customizing, it should be remembered that the nickname must not contain more than 12 characters.

How to change name in Free Fire?

After finalizing a particular name, users need to follow these steps to update their existing name:

Login to Free Fire and subsequently tap on the profile banner located in the top-left corner of the lobby.

Then, tap on the pencil icon alongside your current nickname.

A dialog box will pop up asking for a new nickname. Paste the nickname in that box and click on the confirm button.

An error may occur if the name has already been used by others (Image via SOHEL GAMER/YouTube)

Users will have to spend 399 diamonds to confirm the change unless they have a name change card.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently banned in India. Consequently, players from the country should not try to access their FF IDs via the same title. They should be able to do so via the MAX version instead, which does not have any restrictions.

