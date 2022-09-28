30 best guild names to use after Free Fire MAX OB36 update

While Free Fire MAX boasts thousands of guilds, some are quite popular as they feature famous individuals, YouTubers, or high-ranking members. Consequently, in a bid to make their guild stand out, many leaders tend to come up with unique names and slogans.

Additionally, they are also looking to incorporate different fonts and symbols to further accentuate the title. However, many find it difficult to generate such a name and look for a ready-made one.

Read through for a list of attractive Free Fire MAX guild names.

List of guild names to use in Free Fire MAX OB36 version

Some guild names to use in the game

Free Fire MAX players can select any guild name unless it includes a restricted word. Individuals may directly utilize the names provided in the list given below:

Ƭ Ꮎ χ Ꮖ C ♠️AC3S♠️ Ⱥའའ໐Ꮗ ExᴛREME N.Ø.Ø.B ▀▄ 2EZ ▀▄ 丂匚ㄖ尺卩丨ㄖ几 ᏞᎬᎶᎬƝᎠS THE么FIR3 ᕼᘿᒪᒪ ƬᎾχᏆC RIDERS K1NGS ＳＱＵＡＤ DEADLY ⓟⓤⓡⓔ ₥₳₭ɆⱤ ֆօʊʟԼЄƧƧ ΞИD Ｓｌａｙ ᴾᴿᴼ☆ 〲 AIM ƈʏɮ0ʀɢ RED 々 Ꭷᴜᴛʟᴀᴡ CᎾᏴᎡᎪ ⓑ ⓞ ⓣ MY SQUΔD Hop€ вιαcк々 彡нѳѳɖ彡

Players who do not wish to use these names can create their own with fonts and symbols. Since the regular keyboard does not feature such options, they will have to use fancy text tools. These tools take input from regular text and provide an output in a wide assortment of attractive fonts.

Furthermore, developers have set additional restrictions when it comes to length. These can only be between 3 and 12 characters, and guild names longer than the given limit will be truncated. At the same time, any name below the said limit cannot be entered.

Procedure to change guild name in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the simple guide given below to alter the guild name in Free Fire MAX easily:

Hit the guild icon on the right side (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open the guild section of the game by clicking on the button on the right side of the screen.

Press the button beside guild icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, click on the button on the right of the guild icon to access the Guild Info dialog box.

Step 3: Subsequently, press the edit option beside the existing guild name to open the "Rename Guild" box.

Step 3: Subsequently, press the edit option beside the existing guild name to open the “Rename Guild” box.

Step 4: Enter the desired guild name and click on the button below.

Step 4: Enter the desired guild name and click on the button below.

Once clicked, 500 diamonds will be deducted from the given account, and the guild name will be altered.

If you receive an error message stating that the guild name already exists, you can either alter it or utilize Unicode 3164. This error crops up when a guild with the same name previously exists.

Changing the guild name is costly and requires an expenditure of 500 diamonds every time. Hence, you must be careful while making amendments as any error would again require an expenditure of diamonds which are not cheap.

