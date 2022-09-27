S Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, YouTube earnings, and more

Many gaming content creators have been able to capitalize on the popularity of Free Fire and its MAX version.

MD Sharik, commonly known as S Gamer, is a YouTuber who has quickly risen to prominence thanks to his coverage of Garena's battle royale games on the platform. His eponymous channel currently has 421k subscribers. He also runs a second channel called Sharik YT, which has 1.67k subscribers.

S Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

S Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 771775406. His stats as of 27 September 2022 are as follows:

BR Career

S Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

S Gamer has played 2673 solo matches and won 136 times, translating to a win rate of 5.08%. He has registered 4467 kills, 1496 of which are headshots, making his K/D ratio 1.76 and his headshot percentage 33.49%.

The content creator has featured in 2377 duo matches and has 233 victories to his name, resulting in a win rate of 9.80%. He has bagged 5012 eliminations and 1332 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.34 and a headshot percentage of 26.58%.

S Gamer has participated in 4800 squad matches, and his team won 847 times, recording a win rate of 17.64%. He has secured 12258 eliminations and 3213 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.10 and a headshot percentage of 26.21%.

BR Ranked

S Gamer's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

S Gamer has played 11 ranked duo matches so far this season but is yet to register a win. He has taken down 27 opponents, 14 of which were eliminated with headshots. This makes his K/D ratio 2.45 and his headshot percentage of 51.85%.

The YouTuber has featured in 39 ranked squad matches and bagged seven Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 17.94%. With 134 eliminations and 41 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.19 and a headshot percentage of 30.60%.

S Gamer is yet to play a solo ranked match this season.

Note: S Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 27 September 2022. They will change as he engages in more matches in the game.

Guild and rank

S Gamer's guild details (Image via Garena)

S Gamer is a member of the ZG Esports guild, whose ID is 1010931978. He is ranked in the Heroic and Platinum tiers in the BR and CS ranked seasons, respectively.

Monthly income

S Gamer's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade estimates, S Gamer’s monthly income through his main YouTube channel ranges from $253 to $4K. His yearly earnings are said to be between $3K and $48.5K.

YouTube channel

MD Sharik started the S Gamer YouTube channel in mid-2020. During his two years as a YouTube content creator, he has posted 1500+ videos centered around Free Fire and its MAX version. These videos have accumulated 26.981 million views combined.

The channel surpassed the 200k subscriber mark in 2021. Its subscriber count doubled this year.

Over the last 30 days, MD Sharik or S Gamer has gained 7k subscribers and 1.011 million views.

