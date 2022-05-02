30 best unique Free Fire guild names to use in May 2022

Free Fire guilds are just a collection of like-minded gamers that come together to enjoy the battle royale title. Joining a guild provides various benefits, including daily login incentives and participation in guild tournaments to win rewards.

The guild leaders come up with unique and attractive names to attract the audience while also helping their group to stand out from the crowd. Not only do they use symbols but also other fonts for the same purpose.

Due to some creative impediments, users are unable to come up with a unique and innovative name for their guild. As a result, they look for a pre-designed name that they can directly utilize while creating a guild or altering it.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may participate in Free Fire MAX, which is not banned yet.

Best guild names in Free Fire

Best Free Fire guild names (Image via Garena)

1) 么ＯＬＹＭＰＵＳ么

2) HeяøES ⚡

3) ⬱๖ۣۣۜDᎯR₭࿐

4) ꧁THE༒ᶠᶥʳᵉ꧂,

5) ※ᴜɴᴅᴇᴀᴅ※

6) 》Team☆Stars《

7) ╭TʜᴇB0Ts╯

8) H░ᴀ░C░K░3░R

9) || нυитєя ||

10) TᎬᎪᎷ☯GODS

11) 『ᴇx1ᴛ』

12) <THₑ ₑND>

13) ×ԵՐuԵɧ×

14) ICΞ COLDジ

15) ø.AŁþнA.ø

16) Ꭰ Λ m Λ ᎶᎬぁ

17) 亗POISON亗

18) ۝ ƁƲƦƳ۝

19) ƈʏB0ʀɢs

20) ๖ۣۜ.ZΞUS.༻

21) The♤W0lves

22) ༺ֆʟǟʏ༻

23) -DEAD-

24) •ԼƖƑЄ•

25) ◤FEAR◢

26) нυит

27) ριяαтєѕ

28) ᎳᎪᏒᏒᎥᎾᏒツ

29) KNIGнт

30) 亗IGNITE亗

Additionally, players may utilize other websites that provide the ability to change their names using attractive fonts and symbols manually. They should note that the guild name should not be more than 12 characters in length.

Guide to changing guild name

The steps to change the guild name are as follows:

Changing the guild name is relatively expensive, with 500 diamonds, a fortune for many non-spending players. Gamers can follow the instructions outlined below to complete the process:

Step 1: First, users should open Free Fire and access the guild section.

Step 2: To open the Guild Info dialog box, they need to click on the edit option beside the guild badge.

Tap on the option beside the existing guild names (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can click on the option beside the existing name to open the “Rename Guild” box

Enter the new name and click the button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Individuals can enter a new name and click on the button below to change the name.

The diamonds will be debited from the account, and the guild name will be altered. Users must exercise caution while changing their name as it would otherwise require them to spend additional diamonds.

Note: Only the Elder (officer) or the leader can change the guild names.

