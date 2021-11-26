30 best unique guild slogans in Garena Free Fire MAX

Guilds have blossomed into one of the most important aspects of Free Fire MAX, and users can basically create one themselves or join an existing one. Later, they have the ability to interact with their guildmates and also earn a variety of rewards for free.

While creating a new guild, users must enter a slogan, among other details. Many individuals wish to incorporate fashionable and unique phrases to stand out and differentiate themselves from other Free Fire Max guilds.

Best guild slogans in Free Fire MAX

Players can use any of the slogans from the list provided below:

1) ᴊᴜꜱᴛ ʜɪᴛꜱ, ɴᴏ ᴍɪꜱꜱᴇꜱ

2) Ｄｏｎ’ｔ ｙｏｕ ｄａｒｅ

3) JЦƧƬ ƬЯY ƬӨ BΣΛƬ ЦƧ

4) ᵁⁿᵈᵉʳᵈᵒᵍˢ ᵒⁿ ᵗᵒᵖ

5) 0ne 1ap King

6) ꊰꋬꉔꏂ ꓄ꁝꏂ ꁝꏂꋬ꓄

7) βƗŘĐ ƗŇ Δ ĆΔǤ€

8) šhïηε ﾚïκε dïαm⊕ηdš

9) NσσႦʂ ԃσ ɳσƚ ҽɳƚҽɾ

10) ꜰᴀᴄᴇ ᴛʜᴇ ʜᴇᴀᴛ

11) ƬΉΣ ᄃӨПQЦΣЯӨЯƧ

12) 99.99% ｱ尺の

13) B̷o̷t̷s̷ ̷h̷e̷r̷e̷

14) O͢n͢l͢y͢ r͢a͢g͢e͢

15) ƤƦƛƳ ƑƠƦ ƳƠƲƦƧЄԼƔЄƧ

16) ČĂŤĂŚŤŔŐРĤĔ

17) ɮʀɨռɢ ȶɦɛ ɦօʀɨʐօռ

18) ɢʀᴀɴᴅᴍᴀꜱᴛᴇʀꜱ ʜᴇʀᴇ

19) Kïñg§ årê kïñg§

20) ⱠØ₴₮ ł₦ Ɇ₮ɆⱤ₦ł₮Ɏ

21) GΞΓ DΞSΓЯФУΞD

22) ᵂᵉˡᶜᵒᵐᵉ ᵗᵒ ᵐʸ ᵍᵘⁱˡᵈ

23) O̷N̷L̷Y̷ ̷T̷o̷x̷i̷c̷

24) We are IMmortaLs

25) Jµ§† ßêå§†§

26) βĔŚŤ ŐŦ ŤĤĔ βĔŚŤ

27) D̳a̳y̳d̳r̳e̳a̳m̳e̳r̳s̳

28) Wҽ αɾҽ ɠαɱҽ ƈԋαɳɠҽɾ

29) ФP LΞGΞИDS HΞЯΞ

30) ᵂᵉ ᵃʳᵉ ᵗʰᵉ ᶜʰᵃᵐᵖⁱᵒⁿˢ

They can further customize it as well based on their own preference.

How to change guild slogan in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the procedures outlined below to change the slogan of your guild:

Step 1: Start Free Fire MAX on your device and tap on the “Guild” icon on the game’s main lobby screen.

You will have to press here (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Step 2: As part of the next step, you will have to press this icon:

As the next step, you need to tap on this icon (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Step 3: Under the slogan section, click on the “Edit” icon. Finally, you can paste any of the slogans mentioned above and press "OK".

After following all the steps, the slogan of your guild will be successfully changed.

Sabine Algur