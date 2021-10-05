30 unique and stylish guild names for Free Fire Max

Free Fire mobile gamers are ecstatic about the release of Free Fire Max. Even though the gameplay of both the titles is similar, there are some great features that players can access in the new battle royale game.

From characters to guild names, now that Free Fire Max is here, players are searching for more options regarding personalization. Players can also build their own guild in the game and set unique characters to spice up their names.

Unique and stylish Free Fire Max guild names

Players can build their own guild in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena)

Players can pick any of the guild names given below:

1. ᴰᵃʳᴋ᭄༒Ӄɳɪʛɧʈs࿐

2. ꧁✧λɳʛɛℓ↯✧꧂

3. Kɩŋʛsɭʌƴɘʀs

4. 『ツᴀʀᴍʏ』

5. Ù̷̧͋ṋ̷̾k̸̙͌n̷̝̽̈o̷̝͒̀w̵͖͠n̶̎

6. SϙᴜᴀƉ

7. ᎳᎪᏒᏒᎥOᏒS

8. ĢắḾ£ℝs

9. HєαdshσTs

10.M⊕ηS†3rs

11. ▁ ▂ ▄ ▅ ▆ ▇ █ 𝓿ⓔήό๓ █ ▇ ▆ ▅ ▄

12. ɆяяόʀS

13. 〘Gϴ〙〝Gaмeᗝυer〞

14. ͲᎻᎬ-✞-ᏀϴᎠՏ

15. ͲᎬᎪᎷ★ᏴϴՏՏ

16. B€Ä$T乡

17. Đ€ŞŦŘỮĆŦØŘS

18. WiʑαяdS

19. ѴƸƝƓƩƛℕȻ̴Є

20. ๖ۣۜ҉M࿅҉ꜱᴛ⚔

21. 𝔐𝔦𝔡𝔫𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱࿅

22. Sђ𐍉τ𝖘

23. ༆Ƭεค๓ ᏉᎥᎮᏋᏒ࿐

24. ᎧᎮ〲ᏟᎡᏆᎷᏆƝᎪᏞS

25. Ŧɇสm 𝕱𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖊𝖗s

26. M¤ŘţaĮş

27. ᖘ𐍉is𐍉n Ivies

28. Dîámøñds

29. Pℝeτeήdeℝs

30. Ɋửᾃʀţž

How to change guild name in Free Fire Max?

Players can follow the given steps if they want to change their in-game guild name in Free Fire Max:

Step 1: Mobile gamers have to open Free Fire Max and click on the guild icon.

Step 2: Players will then have to click on the rename icon.

Step 3: Once the dialog box appears, Free Fire Max gamers will have to enter the guild name of their choice.

Step 4: Users will have to pay the required number of diamonds to implement the change.

Guild names can be quirky and fun or simple depending on the choice of the player. Mobile gamers can take inspiration from the names given above and give their own twist to them.

Due to the lack of fancy symbols on Android and iOS devices, players can also head over to name generator websites for cool name suggestions. nickfinder.com and fornite.freefire-name.com are some of the most popular websites that players often opt for.

