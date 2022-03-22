4 most stylish Garena Free Fire emotes (and 4 that are not)

Free Fire initially focused on providing a battlefield experience to low-end users. However, in a bid to compete with other mobile games, Garena introduced various in-app purchases in the form of collectibles. These obtainable items are available via several events or the in-game shop in Free Fire.

Free Fire also provides various other means to procure in-game accessories like skins, outfits, characters, outfits, loadout items (Resupply Map, Summon airdrop, etc.), and many more. Such in-game rewards or items are highly sought-after due to their boast-worthy features like VFX, designs, animations, etc.

Emotes belong to the category of such in-game collectibles that every player wants to grab. Players spend hundreds of diamonds to acquire legendary level emotes; they are available on rare occasions. However, users can also obtain emotes from a specific section from the in-game store.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and readers from the region are advised to avoid downloading/playing it.

Garena Free Fire: Four emotes that are the most stylish in the game

4) Top Scorer

Top Scorer emote (Image via Garena)

Description:

"Envy of my moves?"

Price: 399 diamonds

The character showcases some of the most impressive football skills and finally kicks the ball away. Top Scorer is decent emote if players want to bring the style factor to the battlefield.

3) Sii

Sii emote (Image via Garena)

Description:

"And the crowd goes wild!"

Price: 399 diamonds

Chrono was not the only collectible part of Garena's partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo. There are plenty of CR7-themed items that players can spot in the store, and one of them is the Sii emote. The animation replicating Ronaldo's trademark celebration is quite stylish.

2) Kongfu

Kongfu emote (Image via Garena)

Description:

"Pow! Pow! Bam!"

Price: 399 diamonds

Kongfu emote is quite popular due to the stylish animation featuring nunchuck moves resembling Bruce Lee's. Players can tap on the purchase button to acquire this martial art-themed emote at any time.

1) Death glare

Death glare emote (Image via Garena)

Description:

"Look me in the eyes, I dare you."

Price: 399 diamonds

In the animation of Death glare emote, the character executes a perfect backflip (somersault) and then gives away a threatening look. The animation makes the Death glare arguably the most stylish emote in Free Fire.

Four emotes that are not so great

4) Applause

Applause emote (Image via Garena)

Description:

"Remember to always give it up for someone, for their hard work."

Price: 199 diamonds

Applause emote is not that costly, so many users own it. However, the animation only features the clapping to applaud the others.

3) Fancy Hands

Fancy Hands emote (Image via Garena)

Description:

"Keep watching, you won't get it anyway."

Price: 399 diamonds

Unlike Applause emote, Fancy Hands is quite costly as players have to spend 399 diamonds on it. However, it is not worth spending any money as Fancy Hands only showcases some weird hand moves.

2) Hello!

Hello! emote (Image via Garena)

Description:

"Hey! Nice to meet you! Let's be friends?"

Price: 199 diamonds

"Hello!" emote costs 199 diamonds, making no sense as the character only shows a "hi" gesture. Players should spend diamonds on other items rather than wasting them on the "Hello!" emote.

1) Top DJ

Top DJ emote (Image via Garena)

Description:

"Clap, clap, clap your hands!"

Price: 599 diamonds

Top DJ emote is the most expensive emote in the in-game store but features underwhelming animation. The Alok-themed emote doesn't have anything impressive as the character jumps holding a mic and donning the role of a DJ.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen