4 most stylish gloo wall designs in Garena Free Fire MAX (and 4 that are not)

Garena Free Fire MAX is well-known for giving fans many chances to acquire in-game accessories. Players often spot several accessories in skins, weapons, outfits, loadout items, and many more. One can use various methods or ways to acquire in-game collectibles.

Most accessories have no practical use in Free Fire MAX, and gloo wall skins are among them. Despite the wide usage of gloo walls in matches, their skins have no usage in the game. Thus, players can collect gloo wall skins to flaunt the style factor they bring in the game.

Note: Free Fire MAX and the original game don't feature any specific section for gloo walls. Hence, users will have to wait for the skins' arrival on special occasions.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Top four most stylish gloo wall designs to have ever been introduced in the game

4) Ancient Order

Release and rarity: Ancient Order was released as a pre-order reward for the Elite Bundle for Season 24. The gloo wall skin has become the rarest in the game as mostly older players own it.

Highlight and design: The primary color of the gloo wall skin is white, while other featured colors are red and black. The skin's highlight is the samurai-like silhouette with a red-colored aura in the center.

3) Victory Charge

Release: Victory Charge gloo wall was a part of a top-up event that developers introduced in 2021 during McLaren Collaboration.

Highlight and design: The gloo wall skin is primarily black, while the design also uses golden and blue colors. Due to the McLaren collab, Victory Charge's design was heavily inspired by a high-speed car, making it one of the most excellent options in the game.

2) Cobra Strike

Release: Cobra Strike gloo wall is another special edition collectible featured on this list. Developers introduced it during the Project Cobra celebrations in February 2021.

Highlight and design: The design of Cobra Strike skin is heavily inspired by the head of the serpent. The red-colored design is menacingly attractive, so it has been among the most popular designs in the game.

1) Gold Vault

Release: Fans first saw this exclusive gloo wall in a Money Heist-themed event, "Reload Target Down," during the second collaboration with the famous Spanish crime show.

Highlight and design: Gold Vault is among the most beautiful gloo wall skins to have ever been released in Free Fire MAX. The skin features a design of a gold-colored wheel over a bank vault, which is unique in the game.

Four gloo wall skins that have an underwhelming design in Free Fire MAX

4) Hayato the Guardian

Release: It was introduced in the game in April via Midnight Samurai top-up event. Highlight and design: There is nothing much impressive in the design of the gloo wall's color, and thus, it can be considered dull at best. The not-so-impressive design of Hayato the Guardian skin has been a reason behind its unpopularity in the game.

3) Happy Shiba

Release: Happy Shiba gloo wall was seen in a top-up event of the same name introduced by the developers in 2021.

Highlight and design: Happy Shiba is not that unpopular, but its design is nowhere stylish. The design of the Shiba pet in the center is the only save for an otherwise boring skin.

2) FFWC

Release: It was among the promotional collectibles released during the then-ongoing FFWC (Free Fire World Cup 2019). FFWC gloo wall has been one of Free Fire MAX's oldest and rarest items.

Highlight and design: FFWC's smaller and older build is one of the reasons why it has been featured on this list. The other reason is the gloo wall's bland design that makes it highly unattractive.

1) Gloo Ramp

Release: The smallest gloo wall in Free Fire MAX, Gloo Ramp, was first seen in 2020, and it has been introduced in several servers across the globe.

Highlight and design: The purple-colored Halloween-theme gloo wall has been quite popular due to its smallest size in the game. However, the rare gloo wall lacks the style factor and thus, ended up in the second half of this list.

