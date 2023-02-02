4Flag Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshot percentage, monthly income, and more

4Flag Gamer has emerged as a successful content creator in the Free Fire MAX community. Gameplay videos form a large chunk of his content on his primary YouTube channel, which has more than 560k subscribers.

4Flag Gamer also runs other channels like 4Flag FF with 48k subscribers and 4Flag Live with 4.14k subscribers. He also has 5k followers on Instagram.

4Flag Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and other details

4Flag Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 501798660. The internet star has the following stats in the battle royale title as of February 2, 2023:

BR Career stats

4Flag Gamer has a better K/D ratio and headshot rate in squad matches (Image via Garena)

4Flag Gamer has taken part in 2266 solo matches, clinching 105 victories for a win rate of 4.63%. With 3806 eliminations and 1030 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 1.76 and a headshot rate of 27.06%.

The YouTuber has also won 302 out of 2996 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 10.08%. He has scored 6376 eliminations and 2284 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.37 and a headshot rate of 35.82%.

4Flag Gamer has bagged 872 Booyahs in 6426 squad matches, achieving a win rate of 13.56%. He has amassed 15848 frags with 7004 headshots, yielding a K/D ratio of 2.85 and a headshot rate of 44.19%.

BR Ranked stats

4Flag Gamer has failed to score a win in solo or duo games (Image via Garena)

4Flag Gamer has not won any solo or duo matches in the current ranked season, despite playing one in each mode.

However, the content creator has participated in 539 squad matches, securing 60 victories and clocking a win rate of 11.13%. He has 1851 eliminations and 1158 headshots to his name, averaging a K/D ratio of 3.86 and a headshot rate of 62.56%.

Note: 4Flag Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as he features in more matches in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank details

He is the head of 4Flag Army guild in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

4Flag Gamer is the leader of the 4Flag Army guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 1013940570 and current glory stands at 1578320. He is ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 31 and CS-Ranked Season 17.

Monthly income

The content creator's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Per the estimates posted on Social Blade, 4Flag Gamer’s primary channel is estimated to make a monthly revenue of $1.4k and $22.4k. His annual income is said to be in the range of $16.8k and $268.4k.

YouTube channel

4Flag Gamer has been posting Free Fire videos on YouTube since late 2020. He has uploaded more than 500 videos in this time frame. These videos have earned him a massive following, as well as 87 million views combined.

Within the first year of starting his journey, the channel gained less than 100k subscribers. Since then, the count has increased fivefold.

Social Blade reports that the content creator has received 21k subscribers and 5.594 million views over the last 30 days.

