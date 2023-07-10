4K Gaming Bihar’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

The success of Free Fire and its MAX version has prompted exemplary players to pick up content creation and streaming. 4K Gaming Bihar is a popular YouTube channel in the game's community. While the content creator has been running the channel for nearly three years, his major break only came in the latter part of 2022, and there has been no turning back.

His channel recently crossed 724k subscribers, where he primarily posts short videos. Despite his large following on the Google-owned platform, the content creator only has 200 followers on his Instagram handle.

What is 4K Gaming Bihar’s Free Fire ID?

4K Gaming Bihar’s Free Fire ID is 804367694, and he is the leader of a guild named Gang on Duty, whose guild ID is 1012094417. The YouTuber is placed in Platinum 3 in BR-Ranked Season 34 and CS-Ranked Season 19.

His Free Fire stats are provided in the section below:

BR Career stats

4K Gaming Bihar’s BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

4K Gaming Bihar has featured in 541 solo games in total and has only returned triumphant 15 times, garnering a win rate of 2.77%. In these games, he has gained 627 eliminations, contributing towards a modest K/D ratio of 1.19.

Similarly, he has attained only 58 Booyahs in 638 duo matches, securing a win rate of 9.09%. The internet star has chipped in 967 frags to accrue a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Lastly, 4K Gaming Bihar has made most of his appearances in squad games, winning 1090 of the 5837 encounters, culminating in a win rate of 18.67%. He has brought down 17690 opponents while upholding a K/D ratio of 3.73.

BR Ranked stats

4K Gaming Bihar’s BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has not stepped in a single solo, duo, or squad match in Free Fire BR-Ranked Season 34.

Note: 4K Gaming Bihar’s Free Fire stats were collected from the MAX version while writing the article. The numbers will change as the YouTuber continues to feature in the games.

Monthly income

4K Gaming Bihar's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the 4K Gaming Bihar YouTube channel earnings are estimated to range between $967 and $15.5K. Similarly, the revenue for a one year period is projected to stand in the range of $11.6K to $185.7K.

YouTube channel

The content creator started 4K Gaming Bihar back in 2020, and has worked over the years to bring the channel where it stands today. The popular player has posted more than 339 uploads that have clocked in over 34.99 million views, besides helping him gain a subscriber count that exceeds 720k.

Although the channel’s growth in the last month has not been great as it was the month before, it has nonetheless posted significant numbers. According to Social Blade, the channel has gained over 21k subscribers, while the videos were viewed more than 3.86 million times.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India, so players from the country are advised not to play the battle royale title. You may instead play the MAX version that is not blocked in the country.

