5 best assault rifle skins in Free Fire in August 2021

Garena Free Fire has a ton of cosmetic items up for grabs throughout the year. Out of these aesthetic customizations, weapon skins in Free Fire are unique as they add perks to the weapons.

Assault rifles are quite popular in shooter games because they are versatile and adaptable to various encounters. These guns are comparatively stable and easy to use. Some ARs in Free Fire include M4A1, AK, M14, SCAR, Groza, Famas and AUG.

Players can find weapon skins with elaborate animations and a specialized kill feed. Here's a list of some of the best skins for assault rifles.

Top five skins for assault rifles in Garena Free Fire

5) Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG

Cyber Bounty Hunter (Image via Garena Free Fire)

AUG is a decent assault rifle with good stats but remains underrated. It deals sufficient damage, has a decent range, and comes with a replaceable 2x scope.

Cyber Bounty Hunter is a futuristic-looking gun skin with neon edges and animation. The skin increases the rate of fire and accuracy but lowers the range. Players can grab this catchy skin for 40 diamonds.

4) Great Plunder Groza

Great Plunder (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Groza is one of the most powerful guns in the game and is found in air drops only. The AR is a stable weapon that does significant damage and is quite easy to handle.

The Great Plunder gun skin adds damage and doubles accuracy. However, it slightly reduces the reload speed. The skin is available in the game store for 40 diamonds.

3) Vampire Famas

Vampire Famas (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Famas is another AR in the game with decent attributes. The damage is similar to SCAR but the Famas has a higher rate of fire. The Vampire Famas skin is bloody red and has an animation that emits red smoke. The skin adds damage and increases magazine capacity. However, it brings down the range of the AR.

2) Skull Hunter AK

Skull Hunter (Image via Garena Free Fire)

AK has a considerable range and does decent damage. Many Free Fire players prefer the AK even though it has a high recoil. The Skull Hunter skin is quite attractive with neon blue and pink waves. Players can head over to the game store and buy the skin for 40 diamonds.

1) Venom M4A1

Venom (Image via Garena Free Fire)

One of the most used assault rifles in the game, the M41A is relatively easy to find and has favorable stats. In terms of range, the M41A has the longest range.

The Venom gun skin doubles the rate of fire and boosts damage. However, donning this skin would reduce the range a little. Players can get this skin for just 40 diamonds in the store.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by Siddharth Satish