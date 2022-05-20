5 best bundle rewards in Free Fire (May 2022)

Garena Free Fire is well-known for the variety of items it provides, and character bundles are among the most coveted. These highly sought-after bundle rewards are the outfit sets that usually cost hundreds of diamonds. Still, players pay the price to acquire them.

The popularity of Free Fire has also seen a boost in recent years, with the fame of in-game collectibles like bundles. Hence, the developers have also consistently introduced such rewards due to popular demand.

Garena Free Fire: Five amazing bundle rewards this month

The five best bundle rewards that users can claim in May 2022 from Free Fire's in-game store or event section are:

1) Haven Warrior bundle

Price - Not specified

The current Lucky Royale bundle is one of the best collectibles in the game this month. Although its price is not specified, gamers can still go for the green-colored Haven Warrior costume set because of its impressive look. The bundle also boasts a golden design alongside VFX on the forearm and back.

The constituent outfits of the Haven Warrior bundle are given as follows:

Haven Warrior (Head)

Haven Warrior (Mask)

Haven Warrior (Top)

Haven Warrior (Bottom)

Haven Warrior (Shoes)

2) Wilderness Hunter bundle

Price - 899 diamonds

Animal humanoid character rewards are always exciting and have the potential to become fan favorites. The black-colored Wilderness Hunter costume set is a brilliant example as it flaunts the design of a tiger head and stripes. The outfit's look resembles a hunter's, which suits the tiger design.

The constituent outfits of the Wilderness Hunter bundle are given as follows:

Wilderness Hunter (Mask)

Wilderness Hunter (Top)

Wilderness Hunter (Bottom)

Wilderness Hunter (Shoes)

3) Berserker bundle

Price - One Magic Cube

The next bundle reward is the Berserker costume set with a Viking-like look. Its design is not entirely ancient like the Vikings, as the advanced mask showcases red-colored hologram-like special effects. It is currently available in the Magic Cube section.

The constituent outfits of the Berserker bundle are given as follows:

Berserker (Mask)

Berserker (Top)

Berserker (Bottom)

Berserker (Shoes)

4) Verdict Ironface bundle

Price - One Magic Cube

There are plenty of bundle rewards with intriguing designs, but few costumes come closer to the Verdict Ironface. The fantastic character bundle features a golden mask with a black and gold-colored design. The Magic Cube section bundle also boasts intricate detailing that elevates the design's overall look.

The constituent outfits of the Verdict Ironface bundle are given as follows:

Verdict Ironface (Top)

Verdict Ironface (Bottom)

Verdict Ironface (Shoes)

Verdict Ironface (Mask)

Verdict Ironface (Head)

5) Street Boy bundle

Price - 1499 diamonds

The final entry on this list is the legendary Street Boy bundle that has been fan-favorite for a long time. The bundle reward showcases a beautiful design that uses multiple colors. Furthermore, the shoes of the bundle boast wheel-like VFX.

However, the price tag of 1499 diamonds has resulted in the Street Boy bundle becoming a rare collectible in Free Fire. The constituent outfits of the Street Boy bundle are given as follows:

Street Boy (Head)

Street Boy (Mask)

Street Boy (Top)

Street Boy (Bottom)

Street Boy (Shoes)

Gamers can spot these rewards in the "Bundle" or "Magic Cube" Section of the in-game store in May 2022.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion. Free Fire has been banned in India as of 2022, so the fans should use the MAX variant to access their game accounts.

Edited by Ravi Iyer