5 best character abilities in Free Fire as of August 2021

Character abilities are a crucial aspect of Free Fire matches. Players cannot compromise with their choice of character since they provide the most important tactical advantage.

However, it becomes a lot more difficult to choose a decent character across a wide range. Almost every character is suitable in a specific play style, situation, and strategy.

Characters in Free Fire: The best abilities in the game right now

5) Skyler (Riptide Rhythm)

Skyler - Riptide Rhythm (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm is among the most balanced abilities in Free Fire. The active ability triggers a unique sonic wave on the battlefield.

The unleashed sonic wave can damage as many as five gloo walls within a distance of 50m at its base level. In addition to that, the ability also helps in HP recovery.

The HP recovery, which happens with the deployment of the gloo wall, starts at four points. Furthermore, Riptide Rhythm has a CD of 60 seconds at the base level.

4) Wukong (Camouflage)

Wukong - Camouflage (Image via Free Fire)

The Monkey King of Free Fire has a weird yet effective ability, Camouflage. Gamers can turn into a bush for a maximum of 10 seconds with the help of this active ability.

Users can return to the Monkey King's body after the fire at their opponents. Hence, this stealthy skill is one of the most effective abilities to knock out enemies when they least expect the attack.

Camouflage, however, has a humongous cooldown of 300 seconds at level one. Gamers can improve this CD to 200 seconds, but it remains one of Wukong's drawbacks.

3) Jota (Sustained Raids)

Jota - Sustained Raids (Image via Free Fire)

Jota was among the characters that received adjustments through Free Fire's OB29 update. The 4th-anniversary update has improved the character's ability to a great extent.

His passive ability, Sustained Raids, now recovers some of the players' HP after hitting enemies with guns. In addition to that, downing an opponent will recover 10% HP.

2) K (Master of All)

K - Master of All (Image via Free Fire)

Although Captain Booyah has an active ability, his skill doesn't have any limitation of time. Additionally, K's Master of All has two modes: Jiu-jitsu mode and Psychology mode.

The former model enhances the EP conversion rates of teammates within the 6m ranges by five times, whereas the latter enables a 2 EP recovery every three seconds up to 100 EP.

Master of All has a short mode-switch CD of three seconds.

Honorable mention: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri - Healing Heartbeat (image via Free Fire)

Dimitri (Healing Heartbeat) helps speedy HP recovery, and downed gamers can self-recover themselves using his healing zone.

1) Alok (Drop the beat)

Alok - Drop the Beat (Image via Free Fire)

Drop the beat helps the allies by increasing their agility by 1/10. The buff in movement speed is crucial for rushing on vulnerable opponents and retreating against stronger adversaries.

In addition to the increase in agility, Drop the Beat's other effect restores players' HP at a rate of five HP per second. Both effects last for five seconds at the base level of the Free Fire character, which can be upped to 10 seconds at level six.

This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

