5 best character abilities in Free Fire as of July 2021

Characters are one of the best features of Free Fire because their distinct abilities help players excel on the virtual battlefield. In Free Fire, there are 40 characters, each possessing a unique type of ability (active and passive).

Every player has their particular gaming style, but playing with the most powerful characters will enhance their gameplay on the battlefield.

This article lists some of the best character abilities in Free Fire as of July 2021.

Most powerful character abilities in Free Fire

5) Riptide Rhythm

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. This ability produces a sonic wave that breaks five gloo walls inside 50 meters at its default level. With each gloo wall deployed, HP healing boosts by 4 points at the beginning. This skill has a cooldown of 60 seconds. Skyler's ability increases with the rise in levels.

Riptide Rhythm is advantageous in both Clash Squad and Ranked modes.

4) Xtreme Encounter

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne possesses an active ability known as Xtreme Encounter, which gives 80 HP for a short duration at its base level. There is an increase in Gloo wall and shield damage by 40%. The effect lasts for 10 seconds with a CD of 150 seconds.

Xayne's skill advances as she moves to higher skill levels.

3) Camouflage

Wukong has an active ability called Camouflage. His skill transforms the player into a bush for 10 seconds at its base level. The conversion stops when the player fights in battle, and the cooldown duration lasts for 300 seconds. When an opponent is destroyed, the cooldown duration resets.

Wukong's active abilities develop as he levels up. He is a good pick for close-range combat.

2) Master of All

K in Free Fire

K's active ability is called Master of All, which grants 50 EP to players. Allies within a 6m radius get a 500% boost in EP conversion rate in jiu-jitsu mode. In psychological mode, this skill recovers 2 EP every three seconds, up to 100 EP. There is a 3-second cooldown period after mode switching. K's ability rises as he progresses through the levels.

He is beneficial for both aggressive and passive players, especially in Ranked squad matches.

1) Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok possesses an active ability known as Drop the Beat, which generates a 5m aura, improves ally movement speed by 10%, and heals 5 HP/s for up to five seconds at its initial level.

His ability progresses as he advances through the levels. He is beneficial in both Clash Squad and Ranked mode matches.

Disclaimer: Selecting a character is an individual choice, and the selection is based on a player's playing style.

Edited by Shaheen Banu