5 best cheap Free Fire character combinations with K in 2022

K has become one of the best characters in Free Fire after being rebalanced in the OB31 update. His ability Master of All can be used to gain an advantage over opponents in both Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes.

At the base level, it boosts the maximum EP by 50 and has two distinct modes: Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. The former increases users’ EP conversion rate by 500%, allowing them to convert 5 EP to HP per second. Meanwhile, the latter replenishes 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to a maximum of 150 EP. There’s a small three second cooldown to switch between modes.

Players can additionally create combinations using K to further enhance overall gameplay. However, not everyone can afford to spend a considerable number of diamonds for the same purpose, so players often look for the cheapest combinations they can make with the character.

Note: No character has been repeated to provide more options, and gamers can mix combos to achieve the best performance. Additionally, as these are cheap combinations, only characters that can be purchased with gold have been mentioned. The abilities listed below are at their base level in Free Fire.

Free Fire: Cheap character combinations with K (2022)

5) K + Wolfrahh + Shirou + Hayato

Wolfrahh: Limelight

Wolfrahh (Image via Garena)

With every additional observer or kill, Wolfrahh's ability reduces the damage taken from headshots by 3%, up to 25%. Moreover, the damage to the enemy’s limbs increases by 3%, up to 15%.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Shirou (Image via Garena)

If an enemy hits the user within 80 meters, Shirou's damage delivered ability will automatically mark the attacker for six seconds. The initial shot individuals land on the tagged enemy will have 50% extra armor penetration. The ability has a cooldown time of 25 seconds.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato (Image via Garena)

Hayato's Bushido increases the armor penetration of players by 7.5%, with every 10% reduction in their overall health.

4) K + Antonio + Moco + Kla

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Antonio (Image via Garena)

Antonio has the special Gangster’s Spirit ability, and it provides ten extra health when the round starts. This makes him a good option for the Clash Squad game mode.

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Moco (Image via Garena)

Moco’s Hacker’s Eye skill is another excellent option to place in character combinations. It tags the enemy that players hit for two seconds, and information about the enemy's location gets shared with teammates as well.

Kla: Muay Thai

Kla (Image via Garena)

Like Antonio, Kla is suitable for Clash Squad in Free Fire, and players can utilize him in close-range fights. The Muay Thai ability increases fist damage by 100%, enabling individuals to take down their enemies with a few punches.

3) K + Maro + Laura + Rafael

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Maro (Image via Garena)

Maro was added after a collaboration with Mohamed Ramadan. The character’s ability in Free Fire increases the damage with distance, up to 5%, and enhances the damage to marked enemies by 1%.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura (Image via Garena)

Sharp Shooter is the name of Laura’s skill, and it makes players more efficient in long-range fights. With the character equipped, the accuracy increases by 10% while individuals are scoped in.

Rafael: Dead Silent

Rafael (Image via Garena)

The final piece of this combination is Rafael, and the Dead Silent ability gives a silencing effect when using snipers and marksman rifles in Free Fire. Furthermore, the enemies they hit and down suffer 20% faster HP loss.

2) K + D-bee + Luqueta + Dasha

D-bee: Bullet Beats

D-bee (Image via Garena)

D-bee works well for players who like to rush their enemies in Free Fire. The Bullet Beats ability increases movement speed by 5% and accuracy by 20% when firing while moving.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta (Image via Garena)

Luqueta’s Hat Trick boosts the players’ maximum health by 10 (up to 50) with each kill they get on the battlefield. As a result, getting five kills will make their max HP 250.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha (Image via Garena)

The Partying On ability reduces damage taken from falls and the recovery time from falls by 30% and 60%, respectively. On top of that, the recoil buildup and the maximum recoil rate also get lowered by 6%.

1) K + Miguel + Jota + Jai

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel (Image via Garena)

Miguel is probably the best character to pair with K. The Crazy Slayer ability gives 30 EP for each kill, which can be rapidly converted into health using the Jiu-jitsu mode.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota (Image via Garena)

Jota’s ability gives users some HP when they strike an enemy using a gun in Free Fire. It further restores 10% of health if they knock down the foe.

Jai: Raging Reload

Jai (Image via Garena)

Jai's Raging Reload automatically restores the weapon’s magazine by 30% if players manage to take down an adversary (only works with AR, SMG, SG, and Pistol categories).

