5 best emotes to get from Free Fire MAX store in March 2022

Free Fire MAX is one of the most downloaded battle royale titles. The premium-quality graphics and in-game mechanisms make it one of the perfect choices for BR lovers. The developers have included many interesting in-game dynamics, including characters, emotes, and pets.

Emotes are great for interacting with teammates and showing off some cool moves. Players can get their hands on them from the store with the help of diamonds.

Most enjoyable emotes available in Free Fire MAX

5) Moon Flip

Moon Flip is a pretty cool emote in the game, and upon using it, the character does an awesome backflip. Users would love to use this emote with their friends and can purchase it for 399 diamonds.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"Watch my moon kick!"

4) Arm Wave

Arm Wave is also a rare emote in this title, with a simple action of the character performing the popular arm-waving dance move. It is also available at a cheap price tag of 199 diamonds.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"A dance move essential for pop and hip hop styles"

3) Dangerous Game

The Dangerous Game emote (Image via Garena)

Dangerous Game is one of the funniest emotes that gamers can purchase for 399 diamonds in the store. Upon using it, the character does a funny zombie-like dance.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"Food! Food!!!"

2) Sii!

The Sii! emote is a good choice for players who own Chrono in Free Fire MAX. The emote imitates the winning celebration of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and is available for 399 diamonds in the store.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"And the crowd goes wild!"

1) Creed Slay

The Creed Slay emote is available in the Assassin's Creed top-up event in the store. Users can get it for free by doing a top-up of 500 diamonds. The emote has an impressive action where the character shows off some tremendous animated moves.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"I don't miss!"

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

