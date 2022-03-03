Best Free Fire MAX bundles like Criminal bundle released so far

Free Fire MAX is a premium battle royale title developed by Garena. The title targets battle royale lovers who seek high-quality Free Fire gameplay with better graphics and other elements. The colorful outfits are one of the most eye-catching ways players can make their in-game character look cooler.

The developers have released various outfit bundles with great themes for this. The Criminal bundle is one of the most loved bundles in the game. This article discusses the best bundles, like the Criminal bundle released in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX bundles like Criminal bundle

5) The Azure Annihilation Bundle

The Azure Annihilation bundle is the perfect choice for players who don't own the Criminal bundle. It is one of the rarest bundles in the game and is available for 899 diamonds. The blueish outlook of the outfit in the bundle with an exclusive emote makes it a perfect bundle to purchase.

The bundle consists of the following items:

The Azure Annihilation Head

The Azure Annihilation Top

The Azure Annihilation Bottom

The Azure Annihilation Shoes

4) Skater Girl Bundle

The Skater Girl Bundle is also a significant Free Fire MAX bundle. The bundle is a great option for female players in the game.Its attractive feature is its animated skater shoes, which have a fiery glow. Players can get the bundle with the help of 1499 diamonds in the store.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Skater Girl Head

Skater Girl Top

Skater Girl Bottom

Skater Girl Shoes

3) Dynastic Warlord Bundle

The Dynastic Warlord is one of the most elite-looking bundles in the game. The bundle offers a king-like look to the character. The red and black theme of the character makes the player go crazy for the bundle. It is available for 899 diamonds in the store.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Dynastic Warlord Set

Dynastic Warlord Head

2) Star of the New Year Bundle

The Star of the New Year bundle is also like the Criminal bundle in the game. The bundle has a fantastic starry theme with green color. Players can purchase the bundle for 899 diamonds from the in-game store.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Star of the New Year Mask

Star of the New Year Top

Star of the New Year Bottom

Star of the New Year Shoes

1) Mechinicia Bronze Bundle

The Mechnicia Bronze bundle is one of the coolest bundles available for Free Fire MAX players. The bundle is available through purchasing the Elite Pass in the game. Players can purchase either the Elite Pass or Elite Bundle to unlock the bundle for free.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Mechinicia Bronze Top

Mechinicia Bronze Bottom

Mechinicia Bronze Shoes

Mechinicia Bronze Head

Mechinicia Bronze Mask

Edited by Yasho Amonkar