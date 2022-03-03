5 mistakes Free Fire MAX players make while pushing to Heroic rank (March 2022)

Ranking up in Free Fire MAX is a matter of pride and prestige. The higher the rank, the more respected the player is within the community. However, reaching these ranks is no easy feat.

Players spend hours upon end playing numerous matches in hopes of reaching these ranks. Sadly, most don't achieve the same. While most of it boils down to lack of skills, a lot of the time, it's due to mistakes made in combat.

Reasons why Free Fire MAX players fail to reach the Heroic rank

5) Underestimating opponents

When a player begins grinding to reach the Heroic rank in Free Fire MAX, at times, they feel invincible. This allows them to drop their guard in every match and take things easy. In battle, this results in them underestimating their opponents.

This mistake leads to an early exit from the match. Rather than pressing the attack when engaged in battle, they toy with their opponents instead. The enemy player eventually finds an opening and eliminates the player.

4) Playing too aggressively to earn more points

Points are required to level up and reach the Heroic rank. The fastest way to earn points is by securing kills in combat. Unfortunately, this is a high-risk, high-reward situation.

Aggressive players often engage opponents without pause to earn points. Eventually, they run out of supplies and are overwhelmed in combat. This leads to them being eliminated from the match and makes it harder to rank up.

3) Using the wrong combination of abilities

Abilities play a huge role in Free Fire MAX. They determine the user's playstyle and even decide what type of weapons are best suited for combat. Aside from this, they even help buff up the player's offensive and defensive capabilities.

Sadly, many players are unable to mix and match these abilities correctly. This leads to a tactical disadvantage in combat. With players being unable to match the tactical savviness of their opponents, they lag behind and get eliminated.

2) Having a teammate with a large skill-gap

Often during a rank push in Free Fire MAX, players tend to play in teams. This makes the monotony of long hours of grinding more bearable. However, this comes with its own set of cons as well, with the main one being skill gap.

In every team, there is always one player who cannot hold their own in combat. Although they are good players, they tend to become a liability to others in the team. During a fight, they are the first to get knocked out, which forces others to mount a rescue in the middle of a fight.

1) Failing to implement strategy in-game

In unranked matches, brute force and firepower can be used effectively in combat. Opponents get overwhelmed and eventually get eliminated. Sadly, this shock and awe tactic rarely works in the ranked mode.

Opponents are more skilled and can use their character's strength in combat perfectly. If a player were to charge in guns blazing, they wouldn't make it very far. This is why it's important to use strategy in gameplay. The ability to outsmart opponents and outplan them is half the battle won.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu