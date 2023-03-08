5 best female characters in Free Fire

Free Fire has become a household name in the battle-royale community. The title features a diverse collection of characters and incorporates a unique set of abilities and playstyles into the battle arena.

In this article, we'll focus on the female characters in Free Fire and take a closer look at the five best ones. Whether you're a new player looking to build your roster or a seasoned veteran looking to switch up your strategy, these characters will surely give you an edge in the battle-royale arena.

5 coolest female characters to have in your Free Fire collection

1) A124

A124 is up for grabs through a seven-day Login Event in the Newbie Corner tab (Image via Garena)

At number one, we have A124, a female character with a stellar intergalactic AI outfit. Currently, part of the daily login event dubbed the Newbie Corner, to own A124 as a playable character, all you've got to do is complete a set of side missions for seven days straight to get exciting rewards on each day.

Completing the mentioned tasks on Day 7 will grant you the ultimate prize, the A124 bundle, and the character herself.

A124 brings in the powerful active ability Thrill of Battle. Upon activation, she unleashes a powerful electromagnetic wave that not only disables enemies’ skill activation for a short time, but also inflicts 25 damage.

2) Moco

Moco is also up for grabs through a Bundle available exclusively for newcomers for a limited timeframe only (Image via Garena)

Moco is an excellent character if you are involved in a squad game. This is because of her unique ability Hacker’s Eye, which tags enemies she shoots at. The tags can be marked on enemies for a short period of time. This information can be shared with the rest of the team, enabling them to scout and kill them off quickly.

To obtain Moco in Free Fire, you’d have to top-up and spend 499 diamonds.

For a limited-time offer, Moco is available on the Special Offers tab in the Free Fire menu, just below the Top-up Event tab. She is part of the Mixed Newbie Bundle 2. All you need to do is spend INR 95 to access the bundle and unlock Moco, along with some additional cool rewards.

3) Kapella

Kapella has powerful healing abilities in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Kapella is a handy female character who possesses the unique ability to increase the effectiveness of healing items for herself and her teammates. Her special ability, known as the Healing Song, allows her to boost healing items by 10%, making her an excellent choice for those who like to play a support role.

Currently, Kapella isn’t part of any Top-up events, Login events, or Bundle rewards. So, to own her, you’d have to spend 499 diamonds in the shop.

4) Kelly

Kelly’s superior movement speed makes her a popular choice in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Kelly is one of the most agile female characters in Free Fire. Her passive ability, Dash, enables her to run faster than other characters in the game. This ability can be upgraded to Dash II, which increases her sprinting speed by 2.0% and reduces her recovery time by 1.0%.

Kelly can be obtained by participating in various top-up events and missions, but right now, she can be purchased from the in-game store for 499 diamonds.

With her speed and mobility, Kelly is an excellent choice for those who prefer a hit-and-run style in Free Fire.

5) Paloma

With Paloma, you can boss around in the battle royale maps (Image via Garena)

Paloma is one of the most popular female characters in Free Fire and is known for her unique ability to carry more ammunition. Paloma's special ability is called Arms-dealing, which allows her to carry 45 additional rounds of ammunition for each weapon in her inventory.

This means Paloma players can engage in extended gun fights without running out of ammo. Her ability also makes her a great choice for those who like to use weapons with high ammo consumption, such as machine guns.

Paloma's ability can be further enhanced by using the right attachments for her weapons. Players can further equip extended magazines to increase their ammo capacity, allowing them to engage in even longer firefights. This makes Paloma a great choice for those who like to play aggressively and simultaneously take on multiple opponents.

