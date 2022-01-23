5 best Free Fire pets for ranked matches in 2022

Pets and the characters have effectively become significant elements of the overall gameplay due to their unique abilities in Free Fire. Over the years, the list of pets has grown as new ones have been added frequently, and after the most recent OB32 update, 'Flash' was introduced.

Many players aspire to progress in Free Fire and reach higher ranks. Various factors influence their ascent, with the most fundamental ones being the pets they choose.

Note: Overall choice of pets can vary from player to player. The list stated below is based on the writer's opinion.

Top 5 Free Fire pets for ranked matches (2022)

5) Beaston

Skill: Helping Hand

Beaston's unique ability in Free Fire is called Helping Hand. It increases the throwing distance of Grenade, Gloo Wall, Flashbang, and Smoke Grenade by 10% at the initial level of the pet.

Eventually, it increases to 30%, allowing for more effective employment of these utilities, aiding them to be triumphant on the battlefield.

4) Ottero

Ottero is a popular choice among the game's community because of its great use on the battlefield. The skill gives users some EP whenever they utilize a Treatment Pistol or a Med Kit during the match.

At the lowest level, the amount gained is 35% of the HP restored, eventually becoming 65% at pet level 7 (highest).

3) Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco may be of great assistance in Battle Royale mode, but the pet should be avoided in Clash Squad. With Skyline Spree, the gliding speed upon skydive increases by 15%. Moreover, the diving speed is increased by 25% once the parachute deploys.

When the pet reaches its peak in Free Fire, these impacts rise by 45% and 50%, respectively.

2) Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie is ideal for hooking up with characters who have active abilities because it reduces the entire cooldown length. The decrease is by 6% at the lowest level, but it jumps to 15% once raised to the maximum.

Individuals can utilize their active skills more frequently as the cooldown gets shortened substantially.

1) Mr. Waggor

Skill: Smooth Gloo

Mr. Waggor is probably the most-used pet in the game. When the user does not have any Gloo Wall grenades, it creates one every 120 seconds for them.

Meanwhile, at the maximum level, when users have less than two Gloo Walls available, one Gloo Wall is generated every 100 seconds.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

