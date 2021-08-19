5 best Free Fire Bundles available to buy in August 2021

Players can choose from a variety of attractive cosmetic items in Free Fire. Many different methods are available for players to purchase these items, with the in-game store being one of the most common ways to buy them.

Even though costume bundles are purely esthetic, they are among the most sought-after in-game assets. There are over 50 bundles available in the store that can be directly purchased using diamonds.

Here’s a list of the best bundles available in the in-game store for purchase.

Note: This list is based on the writer’s preference and only comprises of the bundles directly available to buy. Besides them, there are tons of other bundles that users can acquire through crates and by exchanging specific tokens.

Some of the best Free Fire bundles to acquire

5) The Azure Annihilation Bundle

The Azure Annihilation Bundle was released in a top-up event (Image via Free Fire)

The bundle was initially introduced into the game via a top-up event back in January 2020. Back then, users were able to avail it for free by purchasing a total of 1000 diamonds. This attractive female bundle is now available for purchase in the in-game shop for 899 diamonds.

Here are the contents of “The Azure Annihilation” Bundle in Free Fire:

Azure Annihilation (Head)

Azure Annihilation (Top)

Azure Annihilation (Bottom)

Azure Annihilation (Shoes)

4) Lab Giant Bundle

This Halloween themed bundle can be bought for 800 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Lab Giant bundle was released a few years back in Free Fire. It was one of the rewards present in the Halloween events in 2019, and users had the complete missions to have a shot at receiving this. Currently, it can be bought directly from the Free Fire store for 899 diamonds.

The bundle includes the following items:

Lab Giant (Mask)

Lab Giant (Top)

Lab Giant (Bottom)

Lab Giant (Shoes)

3) Skeleton Magician Bundle

Skeleton Magician Bundle is a pretty attractive option for the users (Image via Free Fire)

Skeleton Magician Bundle is another incredible bundle that players can acquire from the store. This costume set is quite appealing and is pretty popular among the game’s community. Similar to the previous two, the bundle can be attained by shelling out 899 diamonds.

Listed below are the items present in the Skeleton Magician Bundle:

Skeleton Magician (Head)

Skeleton Magician (Mask)

Skeleton Magician (Top)

Skeleton Magician (Bottom)

Skeleton Magician (Shoes)

2) Skater Girl Bundle

This bundle was first introduced with an in-game event (Image via Free Fire)

The next one on this list is “Skater Girl.” This legendary female bundle is quite good-looking and is priced at 1499 diamonds. It was initially prevalent for free in the “Skate Under The Flowers” event in March 2020.

Items present in this are:

Skater Girl (Head)

Skater Girl (Top)

Skater Girl (Bottom)

Skater Girl (Shoes)

1) Street Boy Bundle

Street Boy Bundle is placed in the legendary category (Image via Free Fire)

At the moment, the Street Boy Bundle is the best bundle that players can purchase from the in-game store. Similar to the previous one, buying this will cost players 1499 diamonds.

The legendary male bundle comes with the following things:

Street Boy (Head)

Street Boy (Mask)

Street Boy (Top)

Street Boy (Bottom)

Street Boy (Shoes)

