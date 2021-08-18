How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop for Raider Spin event

By using diamonds in events, players can get their hands on exclusive items in Free Fire, such as gun skins, costumes, and characters. The developers of the game have added new events to the game to commemorate the 4th anniversary.

A recent event is “Raider Spin,” where players can win the Green Criminal Bundle (Grand Prize) by spinning the wheel. They must spend diamonds for every spin.

There are numerous means through which players can top up diamonds and use them in Raider Spin later. The Codashop website is one of the most popular methods to buy Free Fire’s in-game currency.

Purchasing Free Fire diamonds from Codashop

Several offers are frequently available on Codashop, which gives players a better deal. Clicking on this URL will redirect them directly to the website.

The upside of using Codsahop is that users can directly top up diamonds by entering their Free Fire IDs and do not require logging in on the website.

Steps to top up diamonds:

Step 1: You need to head to the official Codashop website using the link provided earlier.

Step 2: Upon reaching the page, you should tap on the “Free Fire” option.

Paste the Player ID and then select the number of diamonds (Image via Codashop)

Step 3: You can enter your Player ID and choose the required recharge (top up).

Complete the purchase using any one of the payment methods (Image via Codashop)

Step 4: Later, you have to complete the purchase using the required payment method.

If you also enter your email, you will be receiving the receipt at your email address.

Raider Spin event

The Raider Spin commenced on 14 August and will draw to an end soon, i.e., 20 August. As mentioned earlier, gamers have to make spins to have the opportunity to receive the grand prize.

Here are the prices of the two different types of spins:

1 Normal spin: 20 diamonds

5 Normal spins: 90 diamonds

1 Special spin: 40 diamonds (3x increased chance to get Grand Prize)

However, they aren’t guaranteed to receive the Green Criminal Bundle in a given number of spins.

