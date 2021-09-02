5 best Free Fire bundles to get in September 2021

In Free Fire, players can choose from a wide assortment of attractive cosmetics which they can equip to enhance the visual appearance of items like their character, pet, guns, vehicles and more. Bundles are undoubtedly one of the most desired items, which has increased their appeal among users.

Developers add new items as well as reintroduce old ones as rewards in events. Some of them are free, but others require diamonds.

Note: This list reflects the writer’s opinion.

Top Free Fire bundles in September 2021

Honorable mentions

Amplified Bassrock: This bundle is a reward in the Memory Jigsaw event which started on 20 August and ends in a few days.

Cadencia Treblerock Bundle: The exclusive female bundle is a reward in the Musical Ascension event. Users need three Legends Token to get it.

5) Big Bucks Vibe Bundle

The Big Bucks Vibe Bundle is in the Rapper's Wish event (Image via Free Fire)

Big Bucks Vibe Bundle is one of the most attractive ones currently available in Free Fire. The bundle is one of the two exclusive bundles available in the Rapper’s Wish. Users need to spend 20 diamonds for a single wish, while the set of 10+1 will cost them 200 diamonds. Users will have the opportunity to obtain it by 6 September 2021.

The bundle includes the following items

Big Bucks Vibe (Head)

Big Bucks Vibe (Mask)

Big Bucks Vibe (Top)

Big Bucks Vibe (Bottom)

Big Bucks Vibe (Shoes)

4) Crane Sorcerer Bundle

Crane Sorceror Bundle is one of the Grand Prizes (Image via Free Fire)

Garena added a new Mystery Shop in Free Fire on 28 August 2021, and users have the opportunity to get items like bundles, characters, elite passes, and more for as low as a 90% discount. One of the bundles up for grabs is the Crane Sorcerer Bundle. The event ends in about 36 hours, and users must avail it quickly.

The Crane Sorcerer Bundle has the following items:

Crane Sorcerer (Top)

Crane Sorcerer (Bottom)

Crane Sorcerer (Shoes)

Crane Sorcerer (Mask)

Crane Sorcerer (Head)

Crane Sorcerer (Facepaint)

3) Crane Summoner Bundle

The Mystery shop will end a few days (Image via Free Fire)

Crane Summoner is the second bundle available as part of the recently added Mystery Shop. Like the Crane Sorcerer Bundle, it is priced at 1499 diamonds. Users will get a specific discount on it. In order to purchase it, users must complete the progress bar.

The new bundle comprises of the following fashion items:

Crane Summoner (Top)

Crane Summoner (Bottom)

Crane Summoner (Shoes)

Crane Summoner (Mask)

Crane Summoner (Head)

2) Big Bucks Rapper Bundle

The bundle has been reintroduced (Image via Free Fire)

The bundle was available in the Incubator along with Big Bucks Vibe back in August 2020. It has been re-added to the game in the Rapper’s Wish event. Users need to spend diamonds to stand a chance to get it. Players stand a chance of obtaining it by 6 September.

This bundle includes:

Big Bucks Rapper (Head)

Big Bucks Rapper (Mask)

Big Bucks Rapper (Top)

Big Bucks Rapper (Bottom)

Big Bucks Rapper (Shoes)

1) Enharmonic Treble Rock Bundle

It is a reward in Musical Ascension event (Image via Free Fire)

The Enharmonic Treble Rock Bundle is the grand prize of the Musical Ascension event in Free Fire. It requires users to collect five Legend Tokens by making spins. It is undoubtedly the most attractive option available in the game. The event ends in six days, and palyers have sufficient time on their hands.

Enharmonic Treble Rock has the following items

Enharmonic Treblerock (Top)

Enharmonic Treblerock (Bottom)

Enharmonic Treblerock (Shoes)

Enharmonic Treblerock (Head)

Enharmonic Treblerock (Mask)

Enharmonic Treblerock (Facepaint)

