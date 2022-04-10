5 best Free Fire bundles released by Garena for free

Character bundles have been a primary source of attraction in Garena Free Fire ever since the popular BR shooter started introducing in-game collectibles. Over time, the designs of costume bundles have also been upgraded alongside the price tags they carry in the game.

Usually, players will have to pay hundreds of diamonds in Free Fire to acquire their favorite bundles, and thus, only a specific section of users go for outfits. However, Garena also releases free costume bundles that users can receive without employing real currency.

Note: The bundles listed in the following section don't require real money. However, players will have to use Rank tokens (via Rank and Season rewards), gold coins (via daily matches, missions, and more), or any other method (based on events) to acquire them.

Garena Free Fire: Top five bundles that don't cost diamonds

5) Death Glares

Constituents:

Main:

Death Glares (Top) - 3000 Rank tokens

Death Glares (Bottom) - 2000 Rank tokens

Death Glares (Shoes) - 1500 Rank tokens

Optional:

Glare of Death (Mask) - 3500 Rank tokens

Glare of Death (Head) - 2500 Rank tokens

It is an impressive male character bundle that users can redeem in the Rank token section in Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant. The bandit-like appearance of the outfit makes the Death Glares bundle quite desirable.

Players will need to pay as much as 12000 Rank tokens to unlock all five constituents of the set that uses black, red, and silver colors.

4) Fatal Glares

Constituents:

Fatal Glares (Top) - 3000 Rank tokens

Fatal Glares (Bottom) - 2000 Rank tokens

Fatal Glares (Shoes) - 1500 Rank tokens

Glare of Death (Mask) - 3500 Rank tokens

Glare of Death (Head) - 2500 Rank tokens

Fatal Glares is the female counterpart of the previous bundle as both share Mask and Head outfits. The design and colors of both bundles are also quite similar, but Fatal Glares look more charming and attractive.

Gamers will need to spend 12,500 Rank tokens if they want to acquire the Fatal Glares bundle in Free Fire.

3) Rainbow Sunshine

Constituents:

Rainbow Sunshine (Top)

Rainbow Sunshine (Bottom)

Rainbow Sunshine (Shoes)

Rainbow Sunshine (Mask)

Rainbow Sunshine (Head)

It is the main bundle in the current Gold Royale, which users can acquire by taking spins using 300 gold coins per turn or vouchers. Although it is not that easy to obtain in the game, players who have an excess of gold or Gold Royale vouchers in their accounts can take a shot.

2) Gray Ambush

Constituents:

Gray Ambush (Top) - 3000 Rank tokens

Gray Ambush (Bottom) - 2000 Rank tokens

Gray Ambush (Shoes) - 1500 Rank tokens

Gray Ambush (Mask) - 1500 Rank tokens

Gray Ambush (Head) - 1500 Rank tokens

Gray Ambush is another entry on this list available in the Rank token redeem section. The black and gray outfit set is quite decent in design, but it has a lower redemption cost, making the Gray Ambush bundle more desirable.

Users must spend 9,500 Rank tokens if they want to acquire the outfit set in its entirety.

1) Blush Flush (BTS Collab) by Kim Seok-jin (Jin)

Constituents:

Blush Flush (Top)

Blush Flush (Bottom)

Blush Flush (Shoes)

Blush Flush (Facepaint)

Blush Flush (Head)

The last entry on this list is probably among the best outfit sets available in Free Fire. The BTS-themed bundle is one of the seven outfit sets that are redeemable in the game with the help of BTS crystals.

One can acquire BTS crystals through collaborative events with or without diamonds. Thus, the pink-colored costume bundle can be unlocked free-of-cost if players can obtain BTS crystal by grinding.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar