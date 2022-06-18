5 best Free Fire bundles for stylish look (2022)

The array of collectibles in Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant allows users to customize their in-game looks. They can unlock a decent character and buy custom items like weapon skins, loot boxes, vehicle designs, and even emotes to boast their stylish appearance on the battlefield.

Similarly, outfits serve the purpose of providing boast-worthy looks to players. They can use random outfits, i.e., tops, bottoms, shoes, etc., to create a unique appearance. However, costume bundles allow gamers to use a complete outfit set, with some even flaunting impressive special effects.

Garena Free Fire: Fashionable costume bundles to obtain in 2022

Costume bundles are available via multiple means, like the in-game bundle section, magic cube redemption, and time-limited events. Readers can also find outfits in the Lucky Royale sections, which may be more expensive.

1) Phoenix Zeal

Phoenix Zeal is the first bundle on this list, and rightly so. The current Faded Wheel bundle is available in FF and Free Fire MAX as of June 2022. Like any other Lucky Royale collectible, it is hard for users to grab the Phoenix Zeal bundle as it may cost thousands of diamonds.

However, it is not the rarity but the stylish looks that highlight the Faded Wheel reward. Phoenix Zeal boasts a White overcoat design over the black-colored outfits. Moreover, players can spot fire-like designs all over the outfits that also feature some VFC.

The Phoenix Zeal bundle has the following outfits:

2) Golden Sunrise

Golden Sunrise is available in the bundle section of the store, which gamers can unlock with 899 diamonds. The golden-black Egyptian-themed bundle is among the most elegant options available in Garena Free Fire.

The intricate design is pretty impressive, but the Nemes, the head cloth worn by Pharaohs, is the highlight of the Golden Sunrise bundle. Thus, if individuals can afford to spend a certain amount of diamonds, they should go for Golden Sunrise.

This bundle has these constituent outfits:

3) Aurous Ascension

Like the previous entry on this list, Aurous Ascension is another outfit set that boasts a golden-black design. It has a price tag of 899 diamonds, and users can unlock it through the store's "bundle" section.

Aurous Ascension has been available in the store for a long time and is still in demand due to its stylish skull cap and shades. Additionally, the design of the golden dragon is another impressive thing about this trendy outfit set.

The Aurous Ascension bundle has the following outfits:

4) Bioforge

Magic Cube bundles are always sought-after due to their rarity and boast-worthy looks. The Bioforge bundle falls into the same category with its warrior-like gray-colored outfits and intricate detailing.

Moreover, it flaunts armor-like cosmetics such as the chest, shoulder, and knee guards. Therefore, if players have Magic Cubes, they should straightaway redeem the Bioforge bundle without giving it a second thought.

The Bioforge bundle has these constituent outfits:

5) Top Gamer

The Top Gamer bundle is the final entry on this list because of its vibrant appeal. The Magic Cube bundle is unlike the previous outfit set, Bioforge, due to its advanced and colorful design.

Furthermore, the wearable VR set makes Top Gamer pretty desirable. Gamers who love funky designs with stylish appearances in Garena Free Fire can give Top Gamer a chance.

This bundle contains the following outfits:

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Indian gamers should refrain from installing Free Fire and use its MAX variant to access their game accounts, as the former has been banned in their country.

