5 best Magic Cube bundles to get in Free Fire MAX after OB34 update

Free Fire MAX, the enhanced version of Garena's flagship battle royale title, has no scarcity in terms of in-game collectibles. Gamers with ample diamonds can grab their favorite items, especially costume bundles, using various means like the store, Lucky Royale, events, top-ups, redemption codes, etc.

Apart from diamonds, users can redeem a character bundle using a Magic Cube from a dedicated in-game store section. They require 100 cube fragments to form a Magic Cube, or they can acquire the same from the Lucky Royale, Elite Pass, or time-limited events in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Five incredible Magic Cube bundles after OB34 update (May 2022)

Garena's popular BR shooter currently has an abundance of costume bundles. As of 28 May, players can spot as many as ten bundles in the Magic Cube section, each of which is highly rare and beautiful.

Those who have upgraded their games to the latest version can get their hands on the Magic Cube outfit sets. Thus, if individuals are willing to acquire any Magic Cube bundle, here are the top five options they can go for after the OB34 update:

1) Verdict Ironface bundle

Initially, Verdict Ironface was seen in the game in February-March 2021 via the Diamond Royale. The gold-masked female bundle, alongside its male counterpart, Judgement Ironface, was met with a positive response from the fans.

Thus, Garena didn't take much time to bring the Verdict and Judgement Ironface bundles to the Magic Cube section. The black-uniform outfit sets with golden designs are still available in the Magic Cube section.

Here are the constituent outfits of the Verdict Ironface bundle:

Verdict Ironface (Top)

Verdict Ironface (Bottom)

Verdict Ironface (Shoes)

Verdict Ironface (Mask)

Verdict Ironface (Head)

2) Berserker bundle

The Viking-themed costume set is quite an old collectible as it was first seen in July 2019 in the Diamond Royale. Thus, being a uniquely designed Diamond Royale bundle, the Berserk outfit set was destined to return in Free Fire/Free Fire MAX via the Magic Cube section.

It seems inspired by Viking-like warriors, but the mask with red-colored holographic VFX also provides an advanced look to the costume set. Thus, players can go for the Berserker bundle to showcase a fierce look in-game.

Here are the constituent outfits of the Berserker bundle:

Berserker (Mask)

Berserker (Top)

Berserker (Bottom)

Berserker (Shoes)

3) The Age of Gold bundle

In July 2020, Garena introduced a Diamond Royale, which included the famous The Age of Gold bundle. The black and gold-colored costume set soon amassed popularity and later arrived in the game on various occasions.

As of May 2022 and after the release of the OB34 update, The Age of Gold bundle is available in Free Fire MAX. Like other bundles on this list, it is also redeemable with a Magic Cube.

Here are the constituent outfits of The Age of Gold bundle:

The Age of Gold (Head)

The Age of Gold (Mask)

The Age of Gold (Top)

The Age of Gold (Bottom)

The Age of Gold (Shoes)

4) Kinship Clan bundle

Next on the list of the best Magic Cube bundles in Garena Free Fire MAX is the Kinship Clan costume set, which Garena introduced in November 2018's Diamond Royale. Initially, the outfit set was known as the Female Ice Age set but was later renamed to its current version.

Kinship Clan bundle draws inspiration from tribal outfits during the Ice Age. The female bundle boasts a headpiece that resembles a skull of an animal. The other costumes look like the fur of some creature alongside a design like a Saber-tooth.

Here are the constituent outfits of the Kinship Clan bundle:

Kinship Clan (Head)

Kinship Clan (Top)

Kinship Clan (Bottom)

Kinship Clan (Shoes)

5) Enchanted Fable bundle

The final Free Fire MAX bundle on this list is the Enchanted Fable bundle, available in December 2021's Diamond Royale. The blue-colored outfit set seems like a costume directly from the middle ages, with a resemblance to that of a mystical wizard.

Here are the constituent outfits of the Enchanted Fable bundle:

Enchanted Fable (Head)

Enchanted Fable (Top)

Enchanted Fable (Bottom)

Enchanted Fable (Shoes)

Users can claim two cube fragments in Free Fire MAX right now (Image via Garena)

As of 28 May, a limited period event is active in Garena Free Fire MAX, featuring two free cube fragments. The only condition of the reward is to download all the expansion packs from the Download Center.

Thus, fans can go ahead and complete the task to get two cube fragments from the event, which is online till 1 June, 3.59.59 am (IST).

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer