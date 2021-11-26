5 best Free Fire character combinations with Alok after OB30 update

Character combinations are one of the unique facets of Garena Free Fire. Essentially, players can use diamonds or gold to purchase character slots for a specific character and then fill those slots with other characters’ abilities, resulting in combinations.

DJ Alok is one of the game’s most popular characters with his Drop the Beat skill. When used, a 5m aura forms, healing 5 HP per second and increasing the movement speed by 15%. It lasts 15 seconds before requiring a 45-second cooldown.

Consequently, gamers search for the most effective combinations with DJ Alok. Here’s a list of the five best ones.

Note: No characters have been repeated to give the player more options. In addition, the abilities mentioned below are at the peak level of the characters.

Free Fire: Character combinations with DJ Alok after OB30 update

5) Alok + Rafael + Laura + Dasha

Rafael (Image via Free Fire)

Rafael: Dead Silent

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Dasha: Partying On

Rafael has the Dead Silent ability, which gives the players a silencing effect while utilizing weapons from the snipers and marksman rifles categories. In addition, enemies that they hit and down suffer 20% faster HP loss.

Laura (Image via Free Fire)

The next piece of this combination is Laura, who possesses the Sharp Shooter skill, which increases one's accuracy by 35%. However, it only applies when the players are scoped.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Finally, Dasha has a wide range of effects, reducing fall damage and recovery time by 50% and 80%, respectively. Her ability, Partying On, also reduces the rate of recoil buildup and maximum recoil by 10%.

4) Alok + Kla + Moco + Antonio

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla: Muay Thai

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

With Kla’s ability, the player's fist damage increases by 500%, which would allow them to defeat adversaries in close-range combat with relative ease.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Meanwhile, Hacker’s Eye of Moco tags a foe for 5 seconds after the players hit them. This allows them to plan their next move more carefully. The position of the marked enemy is also shared with the teammates.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

Players will receive 35 extra HP when the round starts if they have Antonio equipped. Therefore, users would begin at 235 health.

3) Alok + Shirou + Maro + Leon

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Leon: Buzzer Beater

Shirou has the Damage Delivered ability, which tags opponents within 80 meters for 6 seconds after the user has been hit. On the marked enemy, there’s 100% armor penetration on the first hit. Later, there’s a 10-second cooldown.

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

Maro’s Falcon Fervor boosts the damage for players with a distance up to a maximum of 25%. It also increases the damage dealt to marked enemies by 3.5%.

Leon (Image via Free Fire)

Leon is one of the newest additions to the list of characters in Free Fire. With his ability, gamers recover 30 HP upon surviving an encounter.

2) Alok + D-bee + Hayato + Otho

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Hayato: Bushido

Otho: Memory Mist

D-bee is excellent for those who prefer playing aggressively, and it enhances the movement speed and accuracy by 15% and 35%, respectively. This only works when users are firing while moving.

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato's Bushido leads to a massive 10% increase in armor penetration with every 10% decrease in maximum health.

Otho (Image via Free Fire)

Otho is another character that has recently been added to the game. After the players eliminate an enemy, the position of others within 50 meters gets revealed.

1) Alok + Jota + Jai + Luqueta

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Luqueta: Hat Trick

In Garena Free Fire, Jota has the Sustained Raids ability, and when players hit adversaries with guns, their health is replenished. Furthermore, knocking down an opponent restores 20% of one's HP.

Jai (Image via Free Fire)

Jai’s skill automatically restores the gun’s magazine by 45% after the users knock out a foe. This applies only to AR, shotgun, SMG and pistol weapons.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

The last character in this combination is Luqueta, who has a fantastic ability called Hat Trick. Upon scoring a kill, the player’s maximum health is increased by 25, up to 50.

