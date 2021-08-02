5 best Free Fire character combinations for Chrono for aggressive gameplay in August 2021

Chrono is arguably one of the best characters in Free Fire, and he is an excellent pick for many players. His Time Turner ability creates a force field that prevents 600 damage from opponents and improves the player's movement speed by 15 percent.

These effects last for eight seconds, and there is a cooldown period on this ability of 170 seconds.

Gamers can form character combinations in Free Fire, which is essentially a process of merging the abilities of numerous characters. To do so, they need to first purchase the skill slots using diamonds or gold.

Users should note that each combination can contain a total of four abilities, one of which is active and the other three passive. As Chrono has an active ability, all the other characters need to have passive skills.

Note: This list reflects the writer's opinion, and to give gamers more possibilities, no character has been duplicated. Characters may be mixed and matched to make combinations that suit the player and their playing style.

List of top Free Fire character combinations for Chrono in August 2021

1) Chrono + Jota + Jai + Dasha

Jota can help replenish the players health (Image via Free Fire)

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Dasha: Partying On

With Jota's ability, each kill with a Shotgun or SMG results in a 40-point replenishment of the players' health. It should be remembered that the cooldown in this skill is five seconds.

Jai helps replenish the magazine of guns (Image via Free Fire)

Raging Reload reloads the magazine by 45 percent after knocking down an opponent. It only works on weapons from the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG categories.

Dasha helps reduce fall and recoil-related numbers (Image via Free Fire)

Coming to Dasha's Partying On skill, fall damage is decreased by 50%, and recovery time is lowered by 80%. Moreover, there's a 10% reduction in recoil rate and maximum recoil.

2) Chrono + D-bee + Luqueta + Moco

D-bee is the newest character in the game (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Moco: Hacker's Eye

D-bee is the newest Free Fire character, and, in its skill, firing while moving boosts movement speed by 15% and accuracy by 35%.

Luqueta can help the users' maximum health reach 235 (Image via Free Fire)

With each kill, Luqueta's Hat Trick raises the max HP by 18. So, after two kills, the users' maximum health reaches the mark of 235.

Mococan share the location of opponents (Image via Free Fire)

After shooting an enemy, Moco's Hacker's Eye tags them for five seconds. The location of the tag is also shared with teammates.

3) Chrono + Kla + Joseph + Antonio

Kla's skill surges damage dealt using fists (Image via Free Fire)

Kla: Muay Thai

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Antonio: Gangster's Sprit

This combination is perfect for Clash Squad mode. Kla's skill surges damage of the players dealt using fists by 400%.

Joseph can help those under fire escape quickly (Image via Free Fire)

When the players take damage from enemies, Joseph's ability increases the movement and sprinting speed by 20%.

Antonio gives users an advantage right off the bat (Image via Free Fire)

The players' health is increased by 35 points at the start of each round thanks to Antonio's Gangster's Spirit, bringing their total health to 235 points.

4) Chrono + Maro + Shirou + Laura

Maro can increase damage and mark enemies (Image via Free Fire)

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Laura: Sharp Shooter

The damage dealt increases with distance, up to a maximum of 25%, if the players possess the Maro character. In addition, the damage to marked opponents also increases by 3.5 percent.

Shirou helps tag enemies attacking the player (Image via Free Fire)

Whenever an opponent shoots players from within 80 meters, they are tagged for six seconds. The armor penetration of the initial shot fired at the marked adversary is boosted by 100%.

Shirou's ability has a 20-second cooldown before it is effective again.

Laura helps sniper playes (Image via Free Fire)

While scoped in, Laura's Sharp Shooter improves the accuracy of the players by 35%.

5) Chrono + Hayato + Kelly + Paloma

Hayato helps increase armor for players (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato: Bushido

Kelly: Dash

Paloma: Arms-Dealing

In Bushido, every 10% reduction in maximum health results in a 10% boost in armor penetration. The frontal damage will be further reduced in case the players also possess Hayato's awakened variant.

Kelly helps increasing sprinting speed (Image via Free Fire)

Dash is the name of Kelly's skill, and it increases the sprinting speed of gamers by 6%. Like Hayato, if users own the awakened version, i.e., "Kelly - The Swift," they will benefit from its ability as well.

Paloma enables players to carry 120 additional ammo of any type (Image via Free Fire)

Paloma's ability helps immensely in the BR mode as it enables players to carry 120 additional ammo of any type, excluding the grenade launcher.

Disclaimer: All of the characters' skills listed in this article are at their highest possible level.

Edited by Ravi Iyer