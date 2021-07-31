5 best Free Fire character combinations to increase K/D with aggressive gameplay

A technique of merging/combining the abilities of numerous characters is present in Free Fire. Before attempting to create these combos, users must first purchase skill slots with money and diamonds.
Later, they can create character combinations by combining three passive powers and a single active ability. Having the proper ones may benefit the users and give them a much-needed advantage over their adversaries.
Note: This article is based on the writer's preferences, and all abilities are at the character's maximum level. Characters may be mixed and matched to make combinations that suit players.
Five most potent character combinations in Free Fire
1) Alok + Moco + Shirou + Maro
Alok: Drop the Beat
Moco: Hacker's Eye
Shirou: Damage Delivered
Maro: Falcon Fervor
Drop the Beat ability makes Alok one of the finest options in the game. He produces a 5m aura that restores 5 HP for 10 seconds and improves ally movement speed by 15%.
With Moco, players will be able to tag an opponent for 5 seconds upon shooting them. Location/data is also transmitted to teammates.
When an opponent strikes the players from within 80 meters, they are tagged for six seconds. The first shot fired at this designated foe has a 100% increased armor penetration.
Users should remember that Shirou's ability has a cooldown of 20 seconds.
The damage increases by 25% with distance in Maro's skill. Also, damage to marked opponents increases by 3.5%.
2) K + Miguel + Luqueta + Joseph
K: Master of All
Miguel: Crazy Slayer
Luqueta: Hat Trick
Joseph: Nutty Movement
K's ability has two distinct modes in the game: Jiu-Jitsu and Psychology. In Jiu-Jitsu, allies within 6m get a 500% increase in EP conversion. On the other hand, Psychology restores 2 EP every 2 seconds up to 150 EP. The mode change cooldown is three seconds.
Crazy Slayer, Miguel's ability, works wonderfully with K, regenerating 80 EP per kill. Later, the Jiu-Jitsu mode can convert it to HP quicker.
Luqueta's Hat Trick boosts players' max HP by 18, up to 35 HP with every kill. Upon getting two frags in a match, they will have a total of 235 health.
Finally, Joseph's ability increases users' movement and sprinting speed by 20% when they take damage.
3) Chrono + Hayato + Dasha + Laura
Chrono: Time Turner
Hayato: Bushido
Dasha: Partying On
Laura: Sharp Shooter
Chrono's Time Turner ability blocks 600 damage from foes and enhances movement speed by 15%. These effects last 8 seconds, and the power has a massive 170-second cooldown.
Bushido increases armor penetration by 10% for every 10% reduction in maximum health. There is an awakened form of Hayato, and if users possess it, the frontal damage is also reduced.
Dasha's skill has several uses in the game, and when using it, fall-related damage is reduced by 50%, and recovery time from falls is lowered by 80%. There's also a 10% reduction in recoil rate and maximum recoil.
As a result of the last update, Laura's Sharp Shooter ability was improved. Now, the accuracy is increased by 35% while the players are scoped in.
4) Xayne + Jai + Jota + D-bee
Xayne: Xtreme Encounter
Jai: Raging Reload
Jota: Sustained Raids
D-bee: Bullet Beats
Xayne's ability is excellent for rush gameplay because it gives players 80 HP and increases damage to gloo walls and shields by 100%. The effects last 10 seconds, and this ability has a 100-second cooldown.
Jota's Sustained Raids recovers 40 HP for every Shotgun or SMG kill. It has a 5-second cooldown.
After a foe is knocked down, Jai's ability automatically reloads the weapon's magazine by 45 percent. The skill only works on weapons of AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG.
When firing while moving, D-bee's skill boosts movement speed by 15% and accuracy by 35%.
5) A124 + Miguel + Kelly + Antonio
A124: Thrill of Battle
Miguel: Crazy Slayer
Kelly: Dash
Antonio: Gangster's Spirit
60 EPs are converted into HP in four seconds using A124's Thrill of the Battle skill. A 10-second cooldown follows each conversion.
Kelly's Dash increases sprinting speed by 6%. Like Hayato, this character has an awakened version as well, and if the players own it, they can also benefit from its ability.
Antonio's Gangster's Spirit gives the players 35 extra HP at the start of each round, which means that they will be commencing each round with a total of 235 health. Miguel's ability is mentioned above as well.