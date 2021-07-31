5 best Free Fire character combinations to increase K/D with aggressive gameplay

A technique of merging/combining the abilities of numerous characters is present in Free Fire. Before attempting to create these combos, users must first purchase skill slots with money and diamonds.

Later, they can create character combinations by combining three passive powers and a single active ability. Having the proper ones may benefit the users and give them a much-needed advantage over their adversaries.

Note: This article is based on the writer's preferences, and all abilities are at the character's maximum level. Characters may be mixed and matched to make combinations that suit players.

Five most potent character combinations in Free Fire

1) Alok + Moco + Shirou + Maro

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok: Drop the Beat

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Drop the Beat ability makes Alok one of the finest options in the game. He produces a 5m aura that restores 5 HP for 10 seconds and improves ally movement speed by 15%.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

With Moco, players will be able to tag an opponent for 5 seconds upon shooting them. Location/data is also transmitted to teammates.

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

When an opponent strikes the players from within 80 meters, they are tagged for six seconds. The first shot fired at this designated foe has a 100% increased armor penetration.

Users should remember that Shirou's ability has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

The damage increases by 25% with distance in Maro's skill. Also, damage to marked opponents increases by 3.5%.

2) K + Miguel + Luqueta + Joseph

K (Image via Free Fire)

K: Master of All

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Miguel (Image via Free Fire)

K's ability has two distinct modes in the game: Jiu-Jitsu and Psychology. In Jiu-Jitsu, allies within 6m get a 500% increase in EP conversion. On the other hand, Psychology restores 2 EP every 2 seconds up to 150 EP. The mode change cooldown is three seconds.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Crazy Slayer, Miguel's ability, works wonderfully with K, regenerating 80 EP per kill. Later, the Jiu-Jitsu mode can convert it to HP quicker.

Joseph (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta's Hat Trick boosts players' max HP by 18, up to 35 HP with every kill. Upon getting two frags in a match, they will have a total of 235 health.

Finally, Joseph's ability increases users' movement and sprinting speed by 20% when they take damage.

3) Chrono + Hayato + Dasha + Laura

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono: Time Turner

Hayato: Bushido

Dasha: Partying On

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono's Time Turner ability blocks 600 damage from foes and enhances movement speed by 15%. These effects last 8 seconds, and the power has a massive 170-second cooldown.

Bushido increases armor penetration by 10% for every 10% reduction in maximum health. There is an awakened form of Hayato, and if users possess it, the frontal damage is also reduced.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha's skill has several uses in the game, and when using it, fall-related damage is reduced by 50%, and recovery time from falls is lowered by 80%. There's also a 10% reduction in recoil rate and maximum recoil.

Laura (Image via Free Fire)

As a result of the last update, Laura's Sharp Shooter ability was improved. Now, the accuracy is increased by 35% while the players are scoped in.

4) Xayne + Jai + Jota + D-bee

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Xayne: Xtreme Encounter

Jai: Raging Reload

Jota: Sustained Raids

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Xayne's ability is excellent for rush gameplay because it gives players 80 HP and increases damage to gloo walls and shields by 100%. The effects last 10 seconds, and this ability has a 100-second cooldown.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota's Sustained Raids recovers 40 HP for every Shotgun or SMG kill. It has a 5-second cooldown.

Jai (Image via Free Fire)

After a foe is knocked down, Jai's ability automatically reloads the weapon's magazine by 45 percent. The skill only works on weapons of AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

When firing while moving, D-bee's skill boosts movement speed by 15% and accuracy by 35%.

5) A124 + Miguel + Kelly + Antonio

A124 (Image via Free Fire)

A124: Thrill of Battle

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Kelly: Dash

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

60 EPs are converted into HP in four seconds using A124's Thrill of the Battle skill. A 10-second cooldown follows each conversion.

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly's Dash increases sprinting speed by 6%. Like Hayato, this character has an awakened version as well, and if the players own it, they can also benefit from its ability.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio's Gangster's Spirit gives the players 35 extra HP at the start of each round, which means that they will be commencing each round with a total of 235 health. Miguel's ability is mentioned above as well.

