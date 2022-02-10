5 best Free Fire character combinations with Chrono for rush gameplay (February 2022)

Chrono has remained one of the most popular characters in Garena Free Fire, despite the numerous nerfs he has received over the previous updates. Consequently, players choose him as a base for character combinations as his ability is excellent for aggressive gameplay.

His "Time Turner" ability, when activated, generates an impenetrable force field that blocks 800 damage. Users, however, are unable to fire enemies outside of that field. These two effects last for 4 seconds, and there’s a cooldown time of 180 seconds after each use.

Note: Character choice may vary from user to user and the ones listed are based on the writer’s opinion. Additionally, the abilities mentioned below are at their lowest possible level in Free Fire.

List of the best character combinations to use with Chrono in Free Fire (February 2022)

5) Chrono + Moco + Antonio + Joseph

The combination is specially to rush in Clash Squad matches in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Moco’s ability tags an opponent for two seconds when gamers hit them. The information of the foe’s location gets shared with allies as well.

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Antonio grants the players 10 extra health points when the round starts. This means that they start at 210 health points and not 200.

Joseph: Nutty Movement

If users take damage, the moving and sprinting speed increase by 10%, enabling them to move quicker in Free Fire.

4) Chrono + Shirou + Dasha + Kelly

This is a good combo as well for aggressive players (Image via Garena)

Shirou: Damage Delivered

When players get hit by an opponent from within 80 meters, the said attacker is marked for 6 seconds due to the unique ability of Shirou. The first shot on that tagged enemy has 50% increased armor penetration. The skill has a 25-second cooldown.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha’s "Partying On" lowers the fall damage and recovery time from fall by 30% and 60%. It further leads to a 6% reduction in recoil buildup and maximum recoil rate.

Kelly: Dash

Dash is the name of Kelly’s ability, and it raises the movement speed by 1% at the base level. The amount increases to 6% when the character reaches the peak level.

3) Chrono + Wolfrahh + Hayato + Alvaro

Alvaro's ability can deal hefty damage while using explosives in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Wolfrahh: Limelight

With every observer or kill, the damage taken from headshots is lowered by 3%, up to 25%. On top of that, damage on the enemy’s limbs increases by 3%, up to 15%.

Hayato: Bushido

Upon every 10% reduction in the maximum health, Hayato’s Bushido boosts the armor penetration by 7.5%.

Alvaro: Art of Demolition

The Art of Demolition raises the explosive damage by 10% and increases the damage range by 7%.

2) Chrono + D-bee + Otho + Leon

These set of characters fit well together (Image via Garena)

D-bee: Bullet Beats

If gamers are firing while moving in Free Fire, D-bee’s ability increases their speed by 5% and accuracy by 20%.

Otho: Memory Mist

After eliminating an enemy, the Memory Mist skill reveals the location of all enemies within 25 meters. Info gets shared with teammates.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

Leon’s Buzzer Beater recovers five health points after surviving combat. The amount eventually increases to 30.

1) Chrono + Jota + Jai + Luqueta

This is the finest combination (Image via Garena)

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota’s ability restores some health if gamers hit an opponent with a gun. In addition, knocking down a foe will recover 10% health.

Jai: Raging Reload

Jai’s Raging Reload reloads a weapon’s magazine by 30% when users take down an opponent. This skill applies only to the AR, SMG, Pistol, and Shotgun categories.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Every kill with Luqueta equipped increases the maximum health by 10, up to 50. This means getting five kills during a match will make their max HP 250.

