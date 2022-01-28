5 best Free Fire character combinations for Skyler after OB32 update

Ever since its release, Skyler has been one of the best characters available to players in Free Fire. With the latest update, the developers changed its ability – Riptide Rhythm, and now individuals can use it precisely with the hold-to-aim function.

At the base level, Riptide Rhythm will unleash a sonic wave forward, damaging 5 Gloo Walls within a range of 50 meters, and there's a 60-second cooldown after each usage. Additionally, every Gloo Wall that users deploy will result in a healthy recovery beginning from 4 points.

Many users who own the character in Free Fire stay on the lookout for the best character combinations for Skyler. This will help them to further enhance their overall performance on the battlefield.

Note: There have been no repetitions of characters, and the abilities listed below are at their lowest level in Free Fire.

Best character combinations for Skyler in Free Fire (OB32 update)

5) Skyler + Maro + Laura + Rafael

Users can use this set of characters for long-range fights (Image via Garena)

Maro: Falcon Fervor

As a result of Maro's ability, the damage increases by up to 5% as the distance increases. The damage dealt with marked foes is also raised by a total of 1%.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

The player's accuracy will increase by 10% if they are scoped in when Laura's Sharp Shooter is equipped. Consequently, they will be more accurate.

Rafael: Dead Silent

When using snipers and marksman rifles, Rafael provides a silencing effect. In addition, all hit and downed enemies will lose their health at a 20% faster rate.

4) Sklyer + Antonio + Kla + Moco

This combo is great for Clash Squad (Image via Garena)

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Players receive ten health points at the start of every round in Free Fire if Antonio's Gangster's Spirit is equipped. The additional HP can aid them in Clash Squad mode.

Kla: Muay Thai

Kla's ability enhances total fist damage by 100%, making him immensely useful in close-range battles while using their fists. It is also suitable for Factory Challenge.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

With Moco's ability, enemies that players shoot are tagged for 2 seconds, and their exact location is shared with teammates.

3) Skyler + Hayato + Shirou + Dasha

Shirou and Hayato pair well (Image via Garena)

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato has the ability Bushido, and with every 10% reduction in maximum health, it increases armor penetration by 7.5%.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Shirou's ability tags an adversary within a range of 80 meters for six seconds if they hit the user. There will be 50% more armor penetration on the initial shot against that opponent, and there is a cooldown of 25 seconds on Damage Delivered.

Dasha: Partying On

Partying On is the ability of Dasha, and it reduces fall damage by 30% and recovery time from falls by 60%. The recoil buildup and maximum recoil are also reduced by 6%.

2) Skyler + D-bee + Leon + Otho

This can be used for rush gameplay (Image via Garena)

D-bee: Bullet Beats

D-bee's Bullet Beats will increase movement speed and accuracy by 5% and 20% in Free Fire if players move while shooting in-game.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

After surviving combat, Leon's ability restores 5 HP to the user, eventually becoming 30 at the highest level.

Otho: Memory Mist

Once an enemy has been eliminated, Otho's Memory Mist shows the location of other enemies within 25 meters. Similar to Moco, teammates will be shared information of enemy locations.

1) Skyler + Jota + Jai + Luqueta

This is the finest combo for playing Free Fire with Sklyer (Image via Garena)

Jota: Sustained Raids

Using the Sustained Raids ability of Jota, individuals recover some health when they hit an enemy with guns. Additionally, they get 10% health back upon knocking down an enemy.

Jai: Raging Reload

When a player knocks out an adversary using Jai's Raging Reload, 30% of a gun's magazine will automatically reload (applies to guns of AR, SMG, SG, and Pistol categories).

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta's ability raises players' maximum health by ten points after every kill, up to a maximum of 50 HP, meaning they have 250 health upon obtaining five kills.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen