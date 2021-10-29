5 best Free Fire character combinations with Wukong for beginners

Garena Free Fire has a diverse cast of characters, each with its own set of abilities. Wukong is one of the most excellent choices in the game, and even with a recent nerf, his "Camouflage" skill is fantastic for aggressive players.

It transforms the user into a bush for 15 seconds, with a 20% slower movement speed. When they attack an adversary, this conversion automatically ends.

There is a sizeable 200-second cooldown after activation. However, there's an incredible benefit, i.e., the cooldown ends upon taking down an enemy.

Here are the best combinations for Wukong in Free Fire

Most potent character combinations for Wukong in Free Fire (October 2021)

5) Wukong + Rafael + Laura + Dasha

Rafael helps players when they are using snipers and marksman rifles (Image via Free Fire)

Rafael: Dead Silent

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Dasha: Partying On

In Rafael's Dead Silent, a silencing effect is provided to players when using snipers and marksman rifles. In addition to this, the enemies who are hit and downed suffer a 45% faster HP loss.

Laura provides more precision when scoped in (Image via Free Fire)

The Sharp Shooter ability of Laura makes the players a lot more precise as it increases the accuracy by 35% when they are scoped in.

Dasha has multiple benefits for users (Image via Free Fire)

Finally, Dasha's Partying On reduces the recoil buildup and maximum recoil by 10%. It also lessens the damage that players take from falls by 50% and recovery time from the same by 80%.

4) Wukong + Shirou + Maro + Kelly

Shirou offers vision and extra damage (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Kelly: Dash

If an enemy hits users within a range of 80m, they will be marked for six seconds due to Damage Delivered. This marking will only be visible to the player, and their first shot at this opponent will have a 100% additional armor penetration.

The cooldown on this skill has been decreased to ten seconds at the maximum level with the OB30 update.

Maro helps with long-range fights (Image via Free Fire)

Maro has the Falcon Fervor skill, in which the damage of gamers is increased with distance up to 25%. Moreover, the damage that individuals deal on tagged enemies rises by 3.5%.

Kelly is vital for improved movement (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly increases the sprinting speed of gamers by a total of 6%, enabling them to rotate across the map at a faster pace.

3) Wukong + D-bee + Hayato + Moco

D-bee helps with firing when moving (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Hayato: Bushido

Moco: Hacker's Eye

As a result of the Bullet Beats, players' accuracy increases by 35%, and their movement speed surges by 15%. This only applies if they are firing while moving.

Hayato again aids with armor damage (Image via Free Fire)

Meanwhile, Hayato's Bushido enhances players' armor penetration by 10% when their maximum health is reduced by 10%.

Moco also helps tag enemies (Image via Free Fire)

Finally, Moco tags an enemy for five seconds after they hit users. Information about this opponent's location also gets shared with teammates.

2) Wukong + Jai + Jota + Luqueta

Jai's skill can be accessed via a microchip (Image via Free Fire)

Jai: Raging Reload

Jota: Sustained Raids

Luqueta: Hat Trick

In Jai's Raging Reload, when an adversary is knocked out, the gun's magazine immediately gets reloaded by 45%. Players need to note that this applies only to weapons of the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

Jota also helps make firearms more potent (Image via Free Fire)

With Jota's Sustained Raids ability, players can attack enemies with guns and regain health. Once an opponent is knocked out, 20% of their health is restored. This healing skill offers an advantage while fighting multiple enemies.

Luqueta gives more HP to users (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta increases players' maximum health by 25 after each kill, up to 50, meaning their total health becomes 250 upon getting two frags.

1) Wukong + Antonio + Kla + Joseph

Antonio provides an advantage at the start of rounds (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Kla: Muay Thai

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Antonio has Gangster's Sprit, which provides gamers with 35 extra HP when the round starts. This is incredible for the Clash Squad mode as they will have 235 health each round.

Kla is a monster in melee battles (Image via Free Fire)

Muay Thai, i.e., Kla's skill, is impressive for close-quarter combat, resulting in a 400% increase in fist damage.

Joseph also aids in moving around quicker (Image via Free Fire)

The last piece of the combination is Joseph, whose Nutty Movement raises players' moving and sprinting speed by 20% when they take damage from enemies.

