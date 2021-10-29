5 best Free Fire character combinations with Wukong for beginners

Garena Free Fire has a diverse cast of characters, each with its own set of abilities. Wukong is one of the most excellent choices in the game, and even with a recent nerf, his "Camouflage" skill is fantastic for aggressive players.
It transforms the user into a bush for 15 seconds, with a 20% slower movement speed. When they attack an adversary, this conversion automatically ends.
There is a sizeable 200-second cooldown after activation. However, there's an incredible benefit, i.e., the cooldown ends upon taking down an enemy.
Here are the best combinations for Wukong in Free Fire
Note: To provide as many alternatives as possible, no character has been repeated, and the abilities listed below are at the highest level for each character.
Most potent character combinations for Wukong in Free Fire (October 2021)
5) Wukong + Rafael + Laura + Dasha
- Rafael: Dead Silent
- Laura: Sharp Shooter
- Dasha: Partying On
In Rafael's Dead Silent, a silencing effect is provided to players when using snipers and marksman rifles. In addition to this, the enemies who are hit and downed suffer a 45% faster HP loss.
The Sharp Shooter ability of Laura makes the players a lot more precise as it increases the accuracy by 35% when they are scoped in.
Finally, Dasha's Partying On reduces the recoil buildup and maximum recoil by 10%. It also lessens the damage that players take from falls by 50% and recovery time from the same by 80%.
4) Wukong + Shirou + Maro + Kelly
- Shirou: Damage Delivered
- Maro: Falcon Fervor
- Kelly: Dash
If an enemy hits users within a range of 80m, they will be marked for six seconds due to Damage Delivered. This marking will only be visible to the player, and their first shot at this opponent will have a 100% additional armor penetration.
The cooldown on this skill has been decreased to ten seconds at the maximum level with the OB30 update.
Maro has the Falcon Fervor skill, in which the damage of gamers is increased with distance up to 25%. Moreover, the damage that individuals deal on tagged enemies rises by 3.5%.
Kelly increases the sprinting speed of gamers by a total of 6%, enabling them to rotate across the map at a faster pace.
3) Wukong + D-bee + Hayato + Moco
- D-bee: Bullet Beats
- Hayato: Bushido
- Moco: Hacker's Eye
As a result of the Bullet Beats, players' accuracy increases by 35%, and their movement speed surges by 15%. This only applies if they are firing while moving.
Meanwhile, Hayato's Bushido enhances players' armor penetration by 10% when their maximum health is reduced by 10%.
Finally, Moco tags an enemy for five seconds after they hit users. Information about this opponent's location also gets shared with teammates.
2) Wukong + Jai + Jota + Luqueta
- Jai: Raging Reload
- Jota: Sustained Raids
- Luqueta: Hat Trick
In Jai's Raging Reload, when an adversary is knocked out, the gun's magazine immediately gets reloaded by 45%. Players need to note that this applies only to weapons of the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.
With Jota's Sustained Raids ability, players can attack enemies with guns and regain health. Once an opponent is knocked out, 20% of their health is restored. This healing skill offers an advantage while fighting multiple enemies.
Luqueta increases players' maximum health by 25 after each kill, up to 50, meaning their total health becomes 250 upon getting two frags.
1) Wukong + Antonio + Kla + Joseph
- Antonio: Gangster's Spirit
- Kla: Muay Thai
- Joseph: Nutty Movement
Antonio has Gangster's Sprit, which provides gamers with 35 extra HP when the round starts. This is incredible for the Clash Squad mode as they will have 235 health each round.
Muay Thai, i.e., Kla's skill, is impressive for close-quarter combat, resulting in a 400% increase in fist damage.
The last piece of the combination is Joseph, whose Nutty Movement raises players' moving and sprinting speed by 20% when they take damage from enemies.
Note: This article reflects the author's views.