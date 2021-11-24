5 best Free Fire character and pet combinations to use in Heroic tier

A selected character can have a significant impact in Free Fire because its abilities make it possible for players to overpower their opponents. There are more than 40 characters available, and each has a skill that can be classified as active and passive.

In addition, there are pets that accompany users on the battlegrounds, and these creatures, too, have special skills. Though they do not have a considerable impact, having pets whose skills work well with characters further enhances the chances of winning more games, especially at the higher ranks.

Note: The list given below is based on the writer's preference and is in no particular order. Moreover, the characters or pets have not been repeated to provide a wider selection.

Characters and pet combinations in Free Fire that can help win more matches

5) Jota + Detective Panda

Jota regains HP (Image via Free Fire)

A continuous source of HP is essential to win more games. Jota is well suited for aggressive gameplay and replenishes health points when players hit their enemies. Moreover, users will get 20% of their HP at the highest level when they knock the opponents, i.e., 40 HP.

Detective Panda gets 10 HP at the highest level (Image via Free Fire)

When combined with Detective Panda, which provides 10 HP on a kill at the highest level, if they knock an enemy, this combo will get 40 HP and 10 HP.

4) K/A124 + Ottero

Master of All has two modes (Image via Free Fire)

K and A124 have a common aspect in their abilities: they can quickly convert EP into HP, i.e., within a few seconds, and thus act as a source of constant healing. The former has a 500% increase in the conversion rate in the Jiu-Jitsu mode, while A124 transforms 60 EP to HP in 4 seconds.

Although K has a Psychology Mode that can recover EP, it is prolonged. On the other hand, A124 does not have such an option.

Ottero gets back EP (Image via Free Fire)

As a result, Ottero goes well with both the characters since it restores a chunk of HP recovered as EP when using medkits or treatment guns.

With Ottero at the highest level, users will get back 65 EP for every 100 HP regained. This considerably eliminates the need for the use of medkits.

3) Skyler + Mr. Waggor

Skyler can destroy gloo walls (Image via Free Fire)

Mr. Waggor was the most utilized pet last year due to its ability, which produces gloo walls, one of the most essential throwables within the game. Users will get a gloo wall every 100 seconds when they possess less than one.

This pet is excellent for the battle royale game with any character in Free Fire, considering the importance of gloo walls. However, with Skyler, users can get an additional advantage.

Mr. Waggor produces gloo wall (Image via Free Fire)

Riptide Rhythm primarily destroys opponents' gloo walls through a sonic wave. The second aspect of the ability is that players will regain HP, starting from nine points with the deployment of gloo walls.

As a result, gamers can continue to produce gloo walls with Mr. Waggor and later utilize it to gain HP, in addition to providing protection.

2) Alok/other character + Falco

Alok is used for his healing and additional speed (Image via Free Fire)

Having a single Falco pet in the team is necessary for Free Fire's ranked battle royale mode. After opening parachutes, players touch the ground faster through the increased gliding and diving speeds of 45% and 50%, respectively.

Landing faster is generally favorable and even more important on the hot drop as it could translate to a good number of kills. However, if their goal is not landing quickly, then Falco's Skyline Spree becomes rather useless.

Falco can help to land quickly (Image via Free Fire)

Alok goes well with Falco, not because of his healing ability, but after touchdown, users can activate his skill to gain speed while moving around and gather the resources even more quickly. However, some gamers might also prefer Alok with Mr. Waggor, considering the benefits of the wall.

1) Chrono/character with active ability + Rockie

Chrono was nerfed multiple times (Image via Free Fire)

Rockie can be used alongside characters with active abilities. The only role of Stay Chill is to reduce the cooldown time of the equipped active skill.

It reduces the cooldown by 15%, which may not seem high enough in relative measure, but it might become helpful for a character like Chrono, who has a high cooldown time.

Rockie reduces cooldown time (Image via Free Fire)

At present, players can use Chrono's Time Turner every 220 seconds, even at the highest level, which is considerably high. However, with Rockie combined, the cooldown will be reduced by 33 seconds, i.e., 187 seconds, just over 3 minutes.

These few seconds add up, which means that users can use Chrono more often, making him even more effective. Chrono can also be used with several other pets easily to gain the upper hand.

