5 best Free Fire characters for aggressive gameplay in June 2021

Garena Free Fire has multiple characters with unique abilities. If they are utilized effectively, they may give a certain edge to the players on the battleground.

A higher kill count in a match increases a player's K/D (Kill/Death) ratio. Therefore, when it comes to increasing kill numbers, aggressive gameplay is the best strategy.

However, with so many characters to pick from in Free Fire, it may be hard to find the best one for rush gaming.

This article lists the most potent characters for aggressive gameplay in Free Fire as of June 2021.

Most powerful Free Fire characters for aggressive gameplay

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Drop the Beat is DJ Alok's active ability. This ability produces a 5m aura, boosts ally movement speed by 10%, and restores 5 HP/s for up to 5-seconds at its base level.

Alok possesses a versatile skill that is excellent for rushing in both Ranked and Clash Squad battles.

2) Wukong

Camouflage is known as Wukong's active ability. Wukong's ability turns the player into a bush for 10 seconds, with a 300-second cooldown, at its default level.

When the player fights in combat, the transformation stops. The cooldown duration resets when an opponent is killed.

Wukong's skill is excellent for aggressive players who can utilize his abilities to rush opponents in short battles like the Clash Squad mode.

3) Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler has an active skill called Riptide Rhythm. This ability generates a sonic wave that can destroy 5-gloo walls inside 50 meters. With one gloo wall deployed, HP recovery increased by four points, with a 60-second cooldown, at its default level.

Skyler's ability is ideal for aggressive players because it weakens the enemy's defenses and increases the player's HP.

4) Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne's active ability is known as Xtreme Encounter. This ability grants 80 HP for a brief period at its default level. It also raises gloo wall and shields damage by 40%. The result lasts for 10 seconds, having a 150-second cooldown.

While rushing, Xayne's unique ability provides players with an HP boost.

5) Hayato

Hayato's passive ability is called Bushido, which increases the enemy's armor penetration by 7.5% for every 10% reduction in total HP at its initial level.

Hayato is most suited for aggressive players, particularly in Clash Squad mode, because he offers additional damage, which is advantageous in a close-range battle.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer. In-game choices are tied to a player's individual preferences.

Edited by Srijan Sen