5 best Free Fire characters for Clash Squad mode in July 2021

Free Fire's Clash Squad mode is one of the most competitive game modes in the BR title. It features high-intensity action between two squads who have to face off in a best-of-seven match series.

Free Fire characters play a vital role in enhancing the gameplay of a player. The right pick will help players defeat their opponents more easily on the battleground.

This article takes a look at five of the best characters for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode in July 2021.

Most powerful Free Fire characters for the Clash Squad mode

5) Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato is a legendary samurai who has a passive ability called Bushido.

After equipping the character, penetration on the armor of the enemy will increase by 7.5% for every 10% decrease in the player's maximum HP.

Hayato is an excellent pick for aggressive players as he can deal additional damage to opponents while rushing.

4) Skyler

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its base level, this ability creates a sonic wave that destroys five gloo walls within 50 meters. Every gloo wall deployed will increase HP recovery by 4 points.

Riptide Rhythm has a CD of 60 seconds.

Skyler is ideal for aggressive players as his ability can destroy the defense of an enemy squad while rushing.

3) Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne possesses an active ability called Xtreme Encounter. At its default level, this ability offers 80 HP for a limited period of time. It also increases gloo wall and shield damage by 40%. The effects last ten seconds and have a 150-second cooldown.

Xayne's ability is useful when players are trapped in solo vs squad situations in the Clash Squad mode. The extra HP will help players take down at least one or two more enemies in a round.

2) Wukong

Wukong's active ability in Free Fire is called Camouflage. At the base level, this ability turns the player into a bush for 10 seconds. It has a cooldown time of 300 seconds.

The transformation will end when the player engages in combat. When an adversary is killed, the cooldown duration is also reset.

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's active ability is called Drop the Beat. At the default level, this ability creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

Alok's versatile ability is great for both passive and aggressive players in the Clash Squad mode.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The opinion of the readers' might be different.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh