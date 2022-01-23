5 best Free Fire characters for Clash Squad after OB32 update

The primary reason behind the fame that Garena Free Fire got is its fast-paced Battle Royale mode. However, the Clash Squad mode of the popular survival shooter has amassed a parallel fanbase in a short time. The popularity of CS mode has also led to its separate ranked mode.

Unlike BR mode, Clash Squad features a battle between two four-member teams for several rounds. Players need to better command their movement and weapons in Free Fire's 4v4 multiplayer mode. CS mode offers an arena-like where users can choose the weapon of their choice.

Each accessory during a CS match can be acquired using the money that players obtain with the passage of the game. However, character abilities are something that users can equip before a match.

Garena Free Fire: The best characters that one should use in Clash squad mode

1) K

Ability: Master of All

Cooldown: Three seconds (mode switch)

K is arguably the best character for Free Fire's CS mode, as it assists in different situations. Players can offer team support or use it while attacking. "Master of All" enhances the max EP by 50 points while also offering two different modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode: Teammates get assistance via an increase in conversion rate. They have to be within six meters of K to get a 6000% increase. Psychology mode: Player can gain three EP at continuous 2.2-second intervals.

2) Alok

Ability: Drop the Beat

Cooldown: 45 seconds

Movement speed is critical in Free Fire's CS mode due to the close-quarter combat situations. Hence, players can use Alok to enhance their movement speed by 10% using a five-meter aura for five seconds.

The aura also provides an HP recovery at a five HP/second rate, which comes in handy while rushing opponents.

3) Jota

Ability: Sustained Raid

Jota was neither a famous nor a strong character in the past as his ability required users to kill enemies to benefit. However, after Free Fire's OB29 update, 'Sustained Raids' was reworked and Jota became a better character.

The only passive skill character on this list is quite an underrated choice in Free Fire. His skill assists users to gain some HP every time they successfully hit opponents with guns. Moreover, a knockdown will recover 10% HP.

4) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Cooldown: 60 seconds

Skyler's "Riptide Rhythm" was among the adjusted abilities through the OB32 update. The new adjustment lets players use the ability in a specific direction by holding the ability button to aim.

After adjusting the aim, players can unleash the sonic wave to destroy a maximum of five enemies' gloo walls. In addition to that, each gloo wall deployment will recover some HP starting from four points.

5) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Cooldown: 85 seconds

Dimitri is an active ability character appropriate for users who provide medical support. Dimitri allows users to create a healing zone with a 3.5m diameter and a duration of 10 seconds.

The zone works for both allies and players, as anyone can heal at a rate of three HPs per second. If users or their teammates have been downed, they can revive on their own using the healing zone.

Note: This list is not in particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion. The abilities listed are at each character's minimum level, and players can upgrade them.

Edited by Srijan Sen