5 best Free Fire characters in July 2021

Free Fire characters have unique abilities that significantly help players on the virtual battleground.

Choosing the right character in a match goes a long way in helping players defeat their opponents.

This article takes a look at five of the best characters in Free Fire as of July 2021.

Powerful characters that players can use in Free Fire in July 2021

5) Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne's active ability is called Xtreme Encounter. At its default level, this ability provides the player with 80 HP for a limited period of time. It also offers 40% increased damage to gloo walls and shields. The effects last for 10 seconds and have a 150-second cooldown.

Like all characters on this list, Xayne's ability improves as she levels up in the game.

4) Skyler

At its base level, Skyler's active ability, Riptide Rhythm, generates a sonic wave that smashes five gloo walls within 50 meters. Each gloo wall deployed increases HP recovery by 4 points. This ability has a 60-second cooldown period.

Riptide Rhythm is useful for aggressive players in both Ranked and Clash Squad modes.

3) K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

K has an active ability called Master of All, which grants 50 EP to players.

In jiu-jitsu mode, allies inside a 6m radius gain a 500% increase in EP conversion rate. In psychological mode, the player regains 2 EP every 3 seconds, up to a maximum of 100 EP. There is a 3-second cooldown duration after switching modes.

K is a great pick for both aggressive and passive players, particularly in ranked squad matches.

2) Wukong

Wukong's active ability, Camouflage, transforms the player into a bush for 10 seconds at its default level. The cooldown period lasts for 300 seconds, and the transformation stops when the player engages in combat. When an opponent is killed, the cooldown period resets.

Wukong is a great choice for the close-range combat of the Clash Squad mode.

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

At its base level, DJ Alok's active ability, Drop the Beat, creates a 5m aura that enhances ally movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s for up to 5 seconds.

DJ Alok's ability is useful in both Ranked and Clash Squad matches.

Disclaimer: Choosing a character is a personal choice, and the selection is solely based on a player's playing style.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh