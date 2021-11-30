5 best Free Fire characters to level up quickly in 2021

Garena Free Fire is a game of skill, but character abilities play a major role in winning. Victories in Ranked matches further help achieve higher tiers, and therefore, characters dominate the game when players are trying to maximize their levels.

There are plenty of characters in Free Fire that can be divided into two categories -- active and passive - based on their skills. In a game, active ability characters have the edge over the ones with passive skills. However, players should analyze the character's abilities before making any purchase.

Here are the top five characters that players can consider to level up quickly in Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire: Listing the best Free Fire characters to level up quickly

1) Dimitri

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat (image via Free Fire)

Dimitri is a pretty good Free Fire character when players are playing defensively and are low on HP. His ability "Healing Heartbeat" creates a zone with a diameter of 3.5m. Players and allies can use the healing zone to recover three HP per second.

Moreover, the knocked-out gamers or their teammates can self-help themselves using the healing zone within 10 seconds at the base level. Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat has a CD of 85 seconds at level one that players can lower to 60 at max level.

2) K

K: Master of All (Image via Free Fire)

K, also known as Free Fire's Captain Booyah, can easily be called the game's most underrated character. His "Master of All" skill provides players an additional 50 Max EP that can prove to be a massive benefit while ranking up.

K's Master of All has two modes, Jiu-jitsu and Psychology, apart from the extra Max EP. The latter helps in recovering two EP every three seconds, up to 100 EP, while the former assists allies in converting EP to HP five times faster.

3) Chrono

Chrono: Time Turner (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono has been one of the most popular characters in Free Fire, and rightly so. He is capable of providing an instant cover on the battleground. Players can activate Chrono's "Time Turner" skill to deploy a force field that can withstand 600 damage while also enhancing the movement speed.

The increase in movement speed at the first skill level is 5%, and the effect lasts three seconds. Moreover, the CD is pretty high as players will have to wait 200 seconds to recharge the skill.

4) Alok (Drop the Beat)

Alok: Drop the Beat (Image via Free Fire)

Players have mixed views about Alok as some players consider him an overpowered character, while others find him overrated. However, Alok is probably one of the best feelings ever because his skills remain potent even after getting nerfs multiple times.

His ability "Drop the Beat" creates a 5m-aura that lasts for five seconds and helps recover HP at a rate of five points per second. Moreover, allies can also benefit from Alok's aura by increasing their movement speeds by 10% at the lowest skill level.

5) Skyler

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm (Image via Free Fire)

In Free Fire's Ranked mode, players need a character specializing in certain situations, whether attacking or defending. Skyler is one such character that excels in both kinds of situations. One can instantly damage enemy gloo walls while also acquiring HP.

Players can destroy as many as five gloo walls with a sonic wave using Skyler's "Riptide Rhythm." Moreover, each gloo wall deployment by the players can result in HP regeneration starting with four points. However, the ability has a CD of 60 seconds at the base level.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

