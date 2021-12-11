5 best Free Fire Elite Pass bundles released as of Season 43

Costume bundles are among the most desirable cosmetics in Garena Free Fire, and developers frequently add new ones to the mix. One of the primary methods for attaining an outfit is via the Elite Pass, a tier-based reward system.

Over 40 seasons of the Elite Pass have passed since its inception in 2018, alongside a multitude of themed costumes. Here are the best ones that have been released thus far.

Note: The choice of bundle in Free Fire varies from user to user, and the article below represents the writer's opinion.

Free Fire: 5 best Elite Pass bundles

5) Blazing Scarecrow

Blazing Scarecrow (Image via Free Fire)

Even though the bundle was featured in one of the most recent Elite Passes, it is among the best when talking about visual appearance. The flames coming out of the body provide individuals with a pretty distinctive look.

Here's what was included in the Season 39 Elite Pass bundle:

Blazing Scarecrow (Head)

Blazing Scarecrow (Mask)

Blazing Scarecrow (Top)

Blazing Scarecrow (Bottom)

Blazing Scarecrow (Shoes)

4) Digital Girl Bundle

The Digital Girl Bundle provides users with a unique visual aesthetic, and it is considered to be among the rarest costume sets for female characters. The developers incorporated it through the Season 6 Elite Pass back in 2018.

Listed below are the contents of the bundle:

Digital Girl (Top)

Digital Girl (Bottom)

Digital Girl (Shoes)

Digital Girl (Head)

3) Doomsday Raider Bundle

The next position on this list of the top Free Fire Elite Pass bundles is the Doomsday Raider. Individuals were able to obtain it with the Season 22 Elite Pass, which aired in the Battle Royale title in March 2020.

The items of the Doomsday Raider Bundle are as follows:

Doomsday Raider (Head)

Doomsday Raider (Mask)

Doomsday Raider (Top)

Doomsday Raider (Bottom)

Doomsday Raider (Shoes)

2) Sakura Bundle

Sakura Bundle is on the right (Image via Free Fire)

Many Free Fire enthusiasts will be familiar with the Sakura Bundle. Its popularity stems primarily from the fact that it was introduced in the inaugural season of the Elite Pass in June 2018.

The items users acquired while pursuing this bundle in Garena Free Fire includes:

Oni Mask

Way of the Bushido (Top)

Bushido Bottom

Bushido Footwear

1) Hip Hop Bundle

The Hip Hop Bundle is arguably the best bundle to ever be added to Free Fire as part of the Elite Pass. The set first appeared in the pass's second season. It is always in high demand, and users frequently request that developers reintroduce it.

The following are the contents of the rare Hip Hop Bundle:

The Streets (Head)

The Streets (Top)

The Streets (Bottom)

The Streets (Shoes

Edited by Saman