5 best Free Fire emotes for Clash Squad mode in 2022

Garena Free Fire offers a plethora of ways for gamers to enhance the look of their characters on the battlefield. They can employ weapon skins, gloo wall designs, outfit sets, and several other cosmetics to customize their in-game avatars. Players can obtain these collectibles through various means.

Emotes are among the items in Garena Free Fire that they can use in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes to celebrate certain moments.

Garena Free Fire: Most entertaining emotes for Clash Squad mode in 2022

Usually, Rare and Legendary emotes arrive in the game through time-limited events. Thus, users cannot acquire them instantly and must wait for their introduction. However, emotes in the store are available throughout the year, and readers can unlock them using a certain amount of diamonds.

They can find such emotes in the following list that are suitable for the Clash Squad mode:

1) LOL

Price: 399 diamonds

The LOL emote is one of the most popular collectibles in the game, as various YouTubers have teased it through their funny gameplay montages. Although it doesn't flaunt any impressive moves like other emotes, it is still an appropriate option to taunt opponents during matches.

The LOL emotes animation features the in-game character laughing uncontrollably.

2) Bhangra

Price: 399 diamonds

Bhangra is among the emotes in the game that allows users to celebrate on the battlefield by performing energetic dance moves.

As the name suggests, the popular celebratory emote draws inspiration from the well-known Punjabi folk dance Bhangra. It borrows the move's most basic steps, amplifying the energetic vibe during games.

3) Sii

Price: 399 diamonds

Free Fire has many emotes for football fans, and Sii is one of them. It is among the items of the CR7 (Chrono) special edition series, and as the name suggests, it replicates the footballer's infamous Sii celebration.

Thus, players who own the Sii emote can celebrate their kills or victory with Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration.

4) Kung Fu

Price: 399 diamonds

Martial art moves, especially those performed by Bruce Lee, have a fanbase on a global scale. Thus, anything resembling popular combat moves gets instant recognition, even in games like Free Fire and Free Fire MAX.

Thus, Garena has also introduced various collectibles with martial arts themes, one of which is the Kung Fu emote. It showcases some impressive nunchuck moves that seem inspired by Bruce Lee.

5) Moonflip

Price: 399 diamonds

Moonflip is the final emote that players can find in the in-game store. It is also pretty famous among the fans as one can discover Moonflip emote in various gameplay montages by popular streamers.

The emote features a boast-worthy diagonal somersault that gamers can use to tease their opponents. Moreover, they can use it in the Clash Squad mode after executing a foe or the whole squad.

All the emotes mentioned in the list are available in the in-game store. Thus, readers can readily purchase their desired collectible by accessing the Emote section of the store.

Apart from the emotes mentioned in the list, the BR title features plenty of other options like Top Scorer, Threaten, Victor, Death Glare, etc. Thus, individuals can consider all other available items before making a purchase.

Disclaimer: This list is not in a particular order and reflects the writer's opinion. Users from India should refrain from downloading Free Fire and installing its MAX variant to enjoy the in-game action, as the former has been banned in the country for months.

