5 best Free Fire emotes that are most difficult to get

Emotes are one of the most exciting components of Free Fire, and players can use them to interact with each other in-game. However, gamers primarily utilize them to taunt their opponents after they have defeated them.

Over time, numerous emotes in the game have grown significantly, and the developers keep adding new ones, providing users with a greater variety of possibilities to choose from.

Note: This list represents the opinion of the writer.

Five amazing Free Fire emotes that are not easy to obtain

5) Hadouken

The Hadouken emote was added to Garena Free Fire during the Street Fighter collaboration. It was available to players via an event called "Free Fighter's Wish". Generally, partnership items are rare and hard to obtain once the events based on them draw to an end.

Its VFX will be pretty recognizable to those who have played Street Fighter.

4) Doggie

"Doggie" takes the next spot on this list and is highly in demand among Free Fire's community. Gamers cannot obtain this emote easily. However, it has made a few appearances in the Emote Party event, which required users to spend tons of diamonds.

When they activate this emote, a dog appears, and the character celebrates alongside it.

3) Obliteration

Like Hadouken, Obliteration is a collaboration emote incorporated in the game. Garena added it in January with the One Punch Man association. After gamers execute the emote, it performs a fantastic move.

When Obliteration was released, individuals had to shell out 599 diamonds to acquire it.

2) Flower of Love

The Flower of Love emote was made available to users as part of a top-up event called "Valentine's Top Up", added in February 2020. Gamers had to purchase a specific quantity of diamonds to receive it at absolutely no cost.

If used, the character gets down on a knee and gives out a flower.

1) FFWC Throne

FFWC Thrones is perhaps the best and rarest emote ever to be added to Free Fire. As the name suggests, it was introduced as part of the Free Fire World Cup, the first international championship of the game.

This was offered to users through a top-up event the same way Flower of Love was. A throne on which the character sits will be displayed when the emote is used.

Edited by Ravi Iyer