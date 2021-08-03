Top 5 rarest Free Fire emotes like Obliteration in August 2021

Players get their hands on diverse kinds of stuff in Free Fire. They can unlock weapon skins, characters, character cosmetics, pets, and many more with diamonds.

However, the craze of emotes is, on the whole, another level. Everyone desires to own Free Fire emotes, which are a form of expression for the gamers in a match.

Free Fire has an assortment of emotes with special effects. Gamers love emotes like Obliteration which has a premium feel with a high level of rarity.

Today's article will list five of the rarest emotes like Obliteration right now in Free Fire.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order and is just a generalized one.

Free Fire emotes: Rarest emotes like Obliteration right now

5) Doggie

Doggie (Image via Free Fire)

Based on the viral meme in which a man dances with a dog, Doggie became popular among gamers. However, the popular emote is not common in Free Fire. Since not many players procured this celebratory emote when it came back in 2019's Free Fire Emote event.

4) Eat my Dust

Eat my Dust (Image via Free Fire)

The Eat My Dust emote features the player's character dancing and jumping on a golden car, signifying celebration. It was part of Free Fire's 2020 Graffiti Top Up event as one of the rewards.

A lot of players did not redeem it. Since then, Eat my Dust has made a few appearances in the game, preserving its rare status.

3) FFWC Throne

FFWC Throne (Image via Free Fire)

The Free Fire World Cup series brought the FFWC Throne as a part of its rewards. It soon became one of the most desired emotes among players. The rare emote features an animation of the player's character sitting on a virtual throne. FFWC Throne seems like an assertion of dominance over opponents.

2) Flowers of Love (Rose emote)

Flowers of Love (Image via Free Fire)

The Rose emote, officially known as Flowers of Love, was a part of a Top-up event back in February 2019. During the Valentine's themed Free Fire event, players needed to top-up around 500 diamonds to claim a reward.

Many players skipped the Valentine's Top Up event due to the price, and consequently, the Rose emote became a rare item.

1) Pirate's Flag

Pirate's Flag (Image via Free Fire)

Pirate's Flag made it to the game with the Pirate Top Up event. Gamers had to top up an amount of 500 diamonds to claim the emote. Hence Pirate's emote, like the other emotes featured on this list, was also skipped by many users due to its price.

The animation shows the player's character carrying a pirate flag and shoving it right into the ground.

