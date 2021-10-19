5 best Free Fire emotes to get with diamonds in October 2021

Garena has added over 50 emotes in Free Fire, and many have become fan-favorites. Most of them are not available for sale in the game and have become rare while their demand has grown.

However, the Free Fire store still comprises plenty of emotes that players can buy with diamonds (in-game currency). They can choose the emotes of their preference through the shop.

Listed below are the best Free Fire emotes that users can get with diamonds in October 2021.

(Players should purchase such emotes if they have enough diamonds in their purse.)

Which are the best Free Fire emotes to get with diamonds right now?

1) Mind it!

Mind it! emote (Image via Free Fire)

Price - Reward after 300 diamond top-up (Diwali Top Up event)

Description:

"Wearing them 24/7 is the trend"

A new Legendary emote, Mind it!, was introduced by Garena as a part of the Diwali Top Up event. The new emote features some stylish moves that culminate with the character donning sunglasses with a complete swagger.

Fans can click here to know more about the Free Fire top-up event.

2) One-Finger Pushup (Cobra)

One-Finger Pushup emote (Image via Free Fire)

Price - 399 diamonds

Description:

"Do not copy me"

Players show off the strength of their characters through One-Finger Pushup. Quite clear by the name, the emote features the exercise made famous by the great Bruce Lee.

Players can acquire the One-Finger Pushup emote through the collection menu in the Free Fire store.

3) Threaten

Threaten emote (Image via Free Fire)

Price - 399 diamonds

Description:

"Do you dare to challenge me?"

Threaten emote is the best way to mock the enemies after knocking them out, featuring a throat-slash gesture. The emote implies the danger to the foes' lives that can be intimidating in an actual match.

4) LOL

LOL emote (Image via Free Fire)

Price - 399 diamonds

Description:

"You tryna' steal my loot while making me laugh?"

LOL emote has been one of the famous Free Fire emotes since its release in the game. The main reason behind its popularity is because most YouTubers often use it.

The animation of the LOL emote features a character holding his stomach while laughing mockingly.

5) Kongfu

Kongfu emote (Image via Free Fire)

Price - 399 diamonds

Description:

"Pow! Pow! Bam!"

Kongfu emote in Free Fire draws its inspiration from real-life martial art kung fu. After hitting the emote button, players can show off their kung fu moves. Kongfu is an excellent emote to flaunt in front of other players.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Shaheen Banu