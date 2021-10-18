How to get legendary Free Fire emote "Mind it" for free this week

Mind It is a brand new Free Fire emote that was only released a few days ago. It is part of the Diwali Top Up event, which kicked off on 15 October. It will run through 21 October and also includes Soloist and Disc Jockey Weapon Loot Crates in addition to the special emote.

Garena regularly adds new top-up events to the game, offering various freebies as an incentive for recharging the in-game currency known as diamonds. Furthermore, the prizes are typically one-of-a-kind and an incredible value, given that users do not have to use any in-game currency to obtain them.

How to get the Mind It emote in Free Fire

The new Top Up event in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Top up events require players to buy a pre-determined number of diamonds during the Diwali Top Up event to get the Mind It emote. To get the 3x Soloist and Disc Jockey Weapon Loot Crates, they have to purchase 100 diamonds. This will provide additional value for the overall in-game purchase.

The top-up event's rewards are technically free since players just need to purchase the in-game currency and not spend the currency to buy the items. However, they will need real money to get them.

Players only need to purchase 300 diamonds to get the free emote. This is a great bargain considering that most are priced at 399 diamonds in the store, while some basic ones are priced at 199.

Players can follow the procedure given below to top up diamonds and get the in-game currency:

Users have to purchase at least 300 diamonds to get the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Since Codashop and Games Kharido are unavailable, gamers need to top up diamonds within the game. They can tap on the diamond icon and complete the payment for the desired option.

Step 2: Once the currency has been credited, they have to collect the rewards manually through the events tab.

Players can claim the emote from the event section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: They can select the events tab and tap on the Diwali Top Up section to claim the emote.

