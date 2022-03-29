5 best Free Fire emotes to get in OB33 update

Emotes in Garena Free Fire boasts a staggering fanbase like other in-game collectibles. Players can find an abundance of items in the game that include an array of emotes. One can spot most of these emotes in waiting lobbies or on the battlefield, where players mock one another.

Garena Free Fire provides several methods for players to procure emotes, which usually cost hundreds of diamonds. Legendary emotes are often rare and are not readily available, but users can buy regular ones via the in-game shop. The emotes available in the in-game store are pretty suitable for everyone.

The following section will list the top five emotes in the game that players should acquire after the OB33 update.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Listing the best emotes in Garena Free Fire after the OB33 update

1) Winner Throw

Price - Free reward after a 300-diamond top-up.

Description:

"This is what people call 'skills'"

Animation: The in-game character throws cash notes while dancing on the stage.

It is temporarily available in the game that users can acquire through the "BTS Top UP" event. Being a part of the BTS collab, Winner Throw emote is a special edition collectible. Hence, users can consider obtaining it by purchasing 300 diamonds.

2) Kongfu

Price - 399 diamonds

Description:

"Pow! Pow! Bam!"

Animation: Players can spot the character executing some impressive nunchuck moves akin to that of the legendary Bruce Lee.

The Kongfu emote is a pretty impressive item to acquire in the game that users can purchase at any time from the store. Gamers can show off some fancy martial arts like kung fu on the battlefield by hitting the emote button.

3) LOL

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"You tryna' steal my loot while making me laugh?"

Animation: Players can use the LOL emote to tease opponents as the in-game character laughs hysterically by holding his/her stomach with one hand.

Many famous YouTubers have used LOL emote in their video compilations of funny moments on the battlefield. Thus, the popularity of the emote has made it quite desirable among fans.

4) Bhangra

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Let's get some energy going"

Animation: The emote replicates some energetic Bhangra moves as the in-game performs some celebratory moves.

Bhangra emote has a celebration vibe, and it amplifies the energy of the real-life folk dance. Thus, one can use the energetic emotes to showcase some moves on the battlefield after claiming booyah or finishing off an enemy.

5) Moon Flip

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Watch my moon kick!"

Animation: Moonflip emote showcases a stylish diagonal somersault.

There are many stylish emotes available in the store, and Moonflip is one of the best options out there. Thus, players who are willing to own a cool emote in Free Fire should consider Moonflip.

Disclaimer: The government of India has blocked Garena Free Fire and 53 other applications in India due to security reasons.

