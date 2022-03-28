How to get legendary emotes in Free Fire after OB33 update

Emotes have been among the most sought-after collectibles in Garena Free Fire ever since their in-game introduction. The game has a variety of emotes that players can find in the store, alongside special Lucky Royale sections, events, and more.

Free Fire's in-game store features emotes available at a designated price, but they are usually not legendary. Players who want to acquire legendary emotes in the game will have to seize opportunities that rarely arrive in the game.

Readers should not skip the following section if they want to know more about ways to get legendary emotes in the game after the OB33 update.

Garena Free Fire: The ways to get legendary emotes in the game after the OB33 update

1) Top-up events

Garena often introduces new top-up events in the game that often bring rare items. These rare collectibles can be gloo walls, item skins, outfits, and legendary emotes. Thus, players can acquire them after buying the required amount of diamonds.

2) Lucky Royale sections

Usually, players can spot legendary emotes in the special Lucky Royale that cost hundreds and sometimes thousands of diamonds in the game. Players need to take spins that cost a specific amount of diamonds.

However, legendary emotes are not always available in the Lucky Royale section, so users will have to wait for their arrival in the game. Moreover, players also need to have enough diamonds in their wallets to purchase emotes.

3) Collaborations, anniversaries, and themed-events

The number of events featured in the game has enhanced over time. Players get a new themed event or collaboration every month. In addition, developers also bring anniversary events every year. Thus, players can procure a range of virtual goodies via various in-game events.

Hence, players who want to acquire legendary emotes can watch special events that developers often introduce. They should remember that these events sometimes cost a higher amount of diamonds, while sometimes they are based on the completion of tasks.

4) Redemption codes

The final method to get legendary emotes in Free Fire is through Garena's rewards redemption website. Through unique 12-character codes, players can redeem free rewards from Garena's website.

Although it is quite hard to acquire legendary emotes via redemption codes because of their availability, one can still keep on using them in the game.

Apart from redeem codes, Garena's streaming app "Booyah!" provides free rewards when players have registered a particular watch-time.

Top DJ emote costs 599 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Currently, only Top DJ (Alok-themed) emote is available in the store, which is a legendary level item. However, it doesn't have an impressive animation, so players can have a look at other stylish emotes in the store.

Disclaimer: The government of India has banned Free Fire alongside 53 apps in the country. Hence, players should download its MAX variant instead.

