5 best Free Fire emotes to get in India in MAX version

Emotes have become an essential part of Free Fire MAX as these allow players to express themselves on the battlefield. Every type of player will find an emote to their liking in the game, from those used to mock or taunt their opponents to those used to assert their dominance.

Players can purchase emotes straight from the shop, where they start at 199 diamonds and may cost up to 599 diamonds. Garena also offers them in luck royale, top-up events, and more, where users may need to spend diamonds.

Moreover, the same emotes are generally not available at the same time. Here are a few of the best ones that players can get in the Free Fire MAX India server.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best emotes in Free Fire MAX India server

5) One-Finger Pushup

One-Finger Pushup (Image via Garena)

First released on the Indian server as part of the Holi celebrations, One-Finger Pushup has since become one of the most widely utilized emotes among players worldwide. Currently, users may purchase this item for 399 diamonds from the shop.

With this emote, the character executes pushups with a single finger, which is typically used to demonstrate dominance.

4) Top DJ

Top DJ emote (Image via Garena)

The Top DJ emote was released alongside the Alok character in December 2019. Gamers can get it for 599 diamonds while also applying a discount coupon of 100 diamonds by collecting it through the Elite Pass.

When users activate it, a floating DJ station set emerges in front of them, where the character does a few dances in the style of a DJ before it vanishes.

3) Sii!

Sii emote in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Sii! emote was incorporated after the game's collaboration with the footballing giant Cristiano Ronaldo in December 2020. Luckily, players can still purchase it for 399 diamonds from the store.

As implied by the name of this emote, it is Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration, where the character leaps into the air and executes a mid-air spin before exclaiming "Sii!"

2) LOL Emote

LOL emote (Image via Garena)

LOL is one of the oldest emotes available in the game. Players can still purchase it from the store by expending 399 diamonds, making it one of the more affordable options.

When activated, the character appears to be laughing hysterically at the player in the front, with one hand on their stomach. It is typically used to ridicule or tease opponents who have been knocked out before eliminating them.

1) Winner Throw

The new Winner Throw emote (Image via Garena)

Winner Throw is a newly added BTS-themed emote that was added to Free Fire MAX on March 27, 2022. It is part of the top-up event, which runs through April 1, 2022. Gamers need to purchase 300 diamonds from the store to receive the emote for free along with the Motor Bike - Soldier Nightmare.

The emote showcases the character flinging BTS cards in all directions and then frantically dancing while waving their arm.

Edited by Danyal Arabi