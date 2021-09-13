5 best Free Fire emotes like "Tea Time" in September 2021

Garena Free Fire has garnered heaps of praise for its eye-grabbing features and customizations. Every update or event brings new items like weapon skins, character outfits, gloo wall skins, emotes, and much more. The addition of new emotes keeps everyone interested and excited.

The Tea Time emote lies among the best available options in Free Fire and holds a legendary status. The popular emote has special effects with a long-lasting animation of a character sitting on a chair after summoning a blue tea table and pretending to sip a cup of tea.

Free Fire: Five great emotes like Tea Time in September 2021

1) Eat my Dust

Eat my Dust (Image via Free Fire)

This Free Fire emote is meant for fans who fancy racing cars, as Eat My Dust features one. Its animation features a golden luxury automobile with red stripes and the character bouncing on it.

2) Pirate's Flag

Pirate's Flag (Image via Free Fire)

Pirate's Flag is among the most popular Free fire emotes first seen in March 2020. It was a part of the Pirate Top Up event that required a diamond top-up to claim the prizes.

Users can activate the Pirate's Flag emote to showcase the character taking out a flag with a pirate symbol and shoving it into the ground.

3) Obliteration

Obliteration (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Obliteration features the signature move of the One-Punch Man's protagonist, Saitama. Hence, this glorious emote is a favorite among anime fans.

Needless to say, the Obliteration emote was part of a collab between Free Fire and the OP Man.

4) I'm Rich

I'm Rich emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

I'm Rich, along with Power of Money and Make it Rain, were part of Free Fire's collab with Money Heist. Free Fire's La casa de papel collaboration brought tons of other items to the game.

I'm Rich captures the infamous scene of the series when Denver (Jaime Lorente) falls upon a pile of cash.

5) Flowers of Love (Rose emote)

Flowers of Love (Image via Free Fire)

The Rose emote, also known as Flowers of Love, made its way into the game via a top-up event way back in February 2019. The Valentine-themed emote features the animation of a character in the proposal gesture holding a rose.

Flowers of Love became one of the popular Free Fire emotes after that. However, due to its high cost, many users gave it a pass.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer