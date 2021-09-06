5 rare Free Fire emotes like "I'm Rich" worth collecting in 2021

The variety of items in Garena Free Fire that players can get their hands on is quite diversified. There are items like gun skins, characters, character bundles, pets, etc., unlockable with diamonds.

There is a different fanbase for emotes in Free Fire, which are items that everybody likes showing off. These emotes often serve as expressions of emotion during Free Fire matches, whether dominating opponents or getting Booyahs.

There is an assortment of emotes, especially the ones with special effects. However, many of these emotes are highly rare and provide a premium feel due to their in-game worth.

The I'm Rich emote is among the most popular and rarest in Free Fire that drew its inspiration from Money Heist. The animation of the emote directly borrows the famous scene of falling on a pile of cash from the series.

Free Fire: Listing the rarest emotes like I'm Rich

5) FFWC Throne

The FFWC Throne emote (Image via Free Fire)

The developers brought the FFWC Throne as a part of rewards for the Free Fire World Cup series. Due to its glorious throne animation, it soon became one of the most desired Free Fire emotes.

Gamers often use the FFWC Throne emote to assert their dominance over enemies.

4) Flowers of Love (Rose emote)

Flowers of Love (Image via Free Fire)

The Flowers of Love emote, popularly known as the Rose emote, was introduced in-game through a top-up event in February 2019. The event was Valentine-themed and required players to top-up as many as 500 diamonds to claim an emote.

Because the cost of claiming the emote was pretty high, most users skipped the top-up event. Hence, the Rose became one of the rarest ones in Free Fire.

3) Doggie

The Doggie emote (Image via Free Fire)

The Doggie emote got its inspiration from the viral meme in which a guy dances with a dog, signifying joy. Due to the meme, the emote also became pretty popular in Free Fire but is not a common sight in the game.

The reason behind its rarity can be attributed to the fact that not many players acquired this joyful emote when it was introduced back in 2019's Free Fire Emote event.

2) Eat my Dust

Eat my Dust (Image via Free Fire)

In Free Fire, Eat My Dust emote is pretty befitting one to taunt opponents mockingly. It features an animation of a character dancing and jumping on a golden car that signifies celebration.

Eat my Dust was introduced in Free Fire during the 2020 Graffiti Top Up event as one of the rewards.

Initially, when it was introduced, not many users redeemed it. Since then, the emote has been spotted rarely in Free Fire.

1) Pirate's Flag

Pirate's Flag (Image via Free Fire)

In March 2020, the Pirate Top Up event introduced Pirate's Flag in the game, which was up for grabs after a top-up of 500 diamonds. However, much like other emotes on this list, the Pirate's emote became one of the rarest emotes in Free Fire because it was not redeemed by skipped by various users due to its price.

The Pirate's Flag emote's animation shows the character carrying a pirate flag in one hand and thrusting it right into the ground.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by Ravi Iyer